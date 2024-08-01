Hunger  protesters force shift in South-East Digital Summit to Sept.19

BY Oke Ogbuehi, Nnewi

The hunger protesters by a cross section of Nigerians has had its toll on the planned South–East World-class Digital Summit as the organizers have announced change in date to September 19, this year..

The shift, according to the organizers of the Summit, is due to the perceived threat associated with the event.

Making this known to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday,Engr. Mie Nebo, the Summit’s Team Lead, and CEO of the MICnet Concept International, an e-learnng and a multi-technology solutions provider said the forthcoming Summit would feature virtual interaction aimed to train, equip and empower youths with digital skills for self-reliance, e-commerce development and nation building.

Nebo pointed out that the organizers will unveil a special software package designed to speed up the growth of e-commerce innovation and transformatin of the country’s economy, He announced that arrangements have been perfected to raise the huge sum of N54 bn through innovative and effective tech packaging, which is already being test run in schools in Anambra State.

According to him, the anticipated N54 bn e-commerce software project is zero-based funding, stressing that government only needs not pump in money, but provide enabling environment including security and contacts to ensure South-East leverages on the initiative.

Nebo appreciated the South–East Governors for their keen interest on economy-driven digital innovations which he said is capable of fast-tracking economic development.i the Zone..

Contributing, an event anchor and Media Consultant to the organizing team, Mrs Ify Aronu-Okafor expressed conviction that the Summit is tailored for everybody and transformation of South-East Zone in different ways.

Aronu-Okafor noted that the country’s economy is in bad shape, stressing that the vision of the Summit is to improve the pursuit of digital economy.

Aronu Okafor said: “We are talking about transformation. The e-commerce aspect is what i am excited about. I think about the impact beyond the cities; impacts that reaches to whom we are.”

She said that the old woman in the village will have a feel that technology has got something good to offer her, adding that the forthcoming Summit would empower

a lot of people especially those who are into agriculture.

“…Think of a situation in which some one has harvested his crops and the person doesn’t have to bother about how to sell it because somebody is placing it on this e- commerce platform for anybody to order that product.

“Now, they don’t bother to create their social way because some don’t know how to create it, but this one is already crafted and everybody is mobilized. ”

Aronu-Okafor hinted that the conference would afford the people in the South–East to have the opportunity of looking forward to this e-commerce, adding that “this means that soon, this is going to be the biggest product showcase that every body will be proud of in any part of the world .

“If I need anything, I’m going there to search for it, that means you do not need to stress yourself, the advert has been done and is there for you.

“The sensitization is on-going through what MICnet Concept Internatinal is doing, all you need to do is to place your product. So we are now looking forward to this e-commerce that is coming up in September.. .

“You can imagine this e-commerce platform will drastically reduce the tension like the current one on hunger protest because people will now take to work .

“The transformation is beyond what we can talk about here because every one will actually feel it just like what is going on in Amazon, for those of us that have our products there.

“Now we have our own because we want to sell to those who are around us .We have our own people as our target; image how many we’ll sell to, that is the transformation we’re talking about .

“The challenge for is now is what do you have for sale, what value do you have to offer? Get ready with it, now is the time because the platform for you to launch out is here already,” Aronu-Okafor added.

In her remarks, a stakeholder, Lady Joy Asobi said that the Summit is intended to assist the beneficiaries to key into the event’s online training programme including the Artificial Intelligence (AI), e-commerce and other online innovations.

Asobi said what mostly excites her with the Summit is that the registration for the origramme is free.