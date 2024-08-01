Atiku Condemns #IgboMustGo Protest in Lagos

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), H.E. Atiku Abubakar, has strongly condemned the recent calls for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, which demands the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states.

Atiku voiced his stance in a statement issued via his social media handle on August 1, in which he described the movement as deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define Nigeria.

According to him, such rhetoric is not only divisive but also endangers the peace and security of the nation, as the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

“The recent call on @X (formerly @twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states, is deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation,” he wrote.

Drawing parallels with historical events, Atiku highlighted the devastating consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, citing the Rwandan genocide as a cautionary tale.

“History has shown us the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda. What began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes. We must learn from these lessons and act decisively,” he warned.

The former Vice President also called on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting such hatred and division. He further called for the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence.

“The rule of law must prevail, and those found guilty of incitement should face the full extent of legal consequences,” he asserted.

He further underscored Nigeria’s strength in its diversity, advocating for resistance against any efforts to sow discord among the populace.

According to him, “Lagos and the Southwest have long been melting pots of cultures where individuals from various backgrounds contribute to our collective growth and development. The Igbo community, along with all other ethnic groups, is an integral part of this vibrant mosaic.”

Atiku also called for national unity against divisive rhetoric, urging Nigerians to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding. He stressed the importance of swift governmental and security agency action to protect the fundamental principle that every Nigerian should live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

Expressing alarm over the silence from authorities five days after the threat emerged, Atiku emphasized the urgency of immediate action.

“Immediate action to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda is crucial. This will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security,” he concluded.