ARTMA Reacts After Traffic Wardens ‘Exchanged Blow’ over Money in Awka (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Management of the Anambra State Road Traffic Agency (ARTMA) has regretted the conduct of three of its officers (traffic wardens) who were recently caught on camera publicly fighting with a police traffic personnel over money purportedly given to them by a motorist.

Recall that a video recently surfaced on social media, showing four female traffic wardens (comprising three ARTMA officials and one police traffic personnel) throwing punches while still in their uniforms at their duty post, at Aroma Junction, Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

Aside causing gridlock in the area, the incident also pulled a good number of crowd at the scene, some of whom were lucky enough to grab some of the naira notes that fell off from the pockets of the traffic wardens during the brawl.

The video, which immediately went viral on social media, has also sparked off a chain of reactions and counter-reactions from members of the public, most of whom condemned the act as unprofessional and also attributed it to certain reasons.

However, reacting to the incident through a statement made available to newsmen, the Management of ARTMA, headed by the MD/CEO, Engr. Emeka Okonkwo (Konti) said the act did not reflect the standards and values upheld by the Agency.

While noting that a thorough investigation has been conducted into the matter; the Agency also announced the immediate suspension of the personnel involved in the incident, pending further disciplinary actions.

It said, “The leadership of the Anambra State Road Traffic Agency (ARTMA) acknowledges the recent incident involving three of our personnel, who were filmed engaging in a physical altercation over monetary disputes with a member of another traffic agency at Aroma Junction while on duty.

“We wish to assure the public that we have conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. As a result, the personnel involved have been placed on immediate suspension pending further disciplinary actions.

“ARTMA has long been recognized for its dedication to maintaining order and ensuring effective road and traffic management in Anambra State. This incident does not reflect the standards and values upheld by our agency. We deeply regret the conduct of these individuals and understand the negative impact it may have had on public trust.

“We remain firmly committed to our mission of delivering reliable and professional traffic management.”