Anambra Man Writes Soludo Over Lingering Boundary Dispute in Ayamelum Communities

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The urgent intervention of the Anambra State government has been sought on the age-old land boundary disputes between some communities in Ayamelum local government area of the State.

A concerned citizen of Ayamelum, Comrade Onuzulike John Udemezue made the appeal in an open letter penned to the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

According to Udemezue, the long-standing dispute, which has been a source of communal crisis and bloodshed in the area in recent years, has cost many lives and property of Ayamelum people.

While urging the Governor to ‘act urgently’, the writer, who attached some pictures of destroyed property to the letter, also wondered if there is any hidden reason preventing the government from bringing a lasting solution to the said dispute that has lingered for decades.

Addressed to Governor Soludo, the letter reads: “I write to you with a sense of urgency and concern as a citizen of Anambra State. I am compelled to bring to your attention the long-standing issue of Ayamelum boundary demarcation, which has been a source of communal crisis and bloodshed in recent years.

“Your Excellency, we cannot afford to wait for another round of violence and loss of lives before we take action. The time to act is now. We have lost precious lives and properties to this land dispute between Ayamelum communities. Is this not enough reason for the government to intervene and resolve this issue once and for all?

“I implore you to hasten the process of Ayamelum boundary demarcation. We need a lasting solution to this problem, and we need it now. I beg to ask, is there anything we are not aware of that is preventing the government from achieving this task?

“I appeal to your sense of justice, compassion, and leadership to take immediate action on this matter. The people of Ayamelum are looking up to you for a solution.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reactions of the Transition Committee Chairman for Ayamelum Local Government Area, Hon. Alphonsus Ofumelu, on the matter, proved abortive, as he was yet to respond to his call or the text message sent to him by the reporter as at the time of this publication.