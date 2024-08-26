8.4 C
Abure’s Illegal Congresses: Omar-led Labour Party NTC Warns Of “Political Leprosy”, Disastrous Consequences for LP

Politics
Abure's Illegal Congresses: Omar-led Labour Party NTC Warns Of
Abdulwaheed Omar

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
LATEST NEWS

The Labour Party National Transition Committee (LP-NTC) has warned that the planned membership registration/validation, congresses, and national convention called by the suspended former Acting National Chairman of the party, Mr. Julius Abure, would lead to “political leprosy” and disastrous consequences for the party.

“Anything touched, handled, processed, organized, conducted or contaminated by Mr. Julius Abure and or his assigned minions is political leprosy before the law and will end in disastrous nullity,” the LP-NTC stated in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Abdulwaheed Omar.

The committee alleged that Abure’s actions are part of a scheme to disintegrate the Labour Party and ensure that it poses no electoral challenge to the ruling political party in the 2027 general elections.

“The goal of the scheme is to ensure maximum anarchy of internal rancours designed to tear and disintegrate the Labour Party to ‘hopeless shreds’,” the LP-NTC stated.

It will be recalled that Abure’s tenure as National Chairman expired on June 10, 2024. Before the expiration of his tenure, Abure was suspended by the Labour Party in Ward 3, Arue, Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

In May, 2024, the Edo State executive of the party and their supporters stormed the INEC Headquarters and were received by top INEC officials, who commended their peaceful nature and pledged to look into their requests as contained in their letter of notification to INEC on Abure’s suspension.

The letter notifying INEC of his suspension dated May 14, 2024, and another letter of ratification dated May 15, 2024, both of which were ratified at a meeting of the state executive committee on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Benin, stated that the suspension was with immediate effect.

The LP-NTC also alleged that Abure has struck a deal with a frontline ruling political party to conduct the illegal congresses and national convention, with promises of ministerial and senatorial slots in 2027.

“Highly credible intel has revealed that Abure and his Nnewi merchants have struck a self-serving deal with one of the frontline ruling political parties of Nigeria and which is bankrolling the Abure led renegades to conduct ‘Labour Party state congresses and National Convention by any means’,” the LP-NTC stated.

The LP-NTC called on the Nigeria Police and the press to take action against Abure, urging the police to prevent his “Broadway series of daylight crimes” and prosecute him for his alleged offenses.

“Democracy dies in the dark,” the LP-NTC quoted the Washington Post’s motto, emphasizing the need for the press to expose Abure’s alleged crimes.

The NTC urged Nigerians to support its efforts to clean up the party and save Nigeria’s democracy from Abure’s “protracted plague.”

