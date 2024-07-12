Tinubu Renames National Theatre After Soyinka

In a tribute to the first African Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on his 90th birthday, President Bola Tinubu in Friday announced the renaming of the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, Lagos.

The cultural center will now be known as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

President Tinubu made this known in a statement personally signed by him as part of the celebrations marking Professor Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

The renowned playwright, poet, and political activist will turn 90 on July 13, 2024.

In his statement, Tinubu described Soyinka as a “national treasure and global icon,” highlighting the Nobel laureate’s contributions to literature, human rights, and political activism.

“I am pleased to join admirers around the world in celebrating the 90th birthday of Nigeria’s iconic son and the world-renowned Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde, famously known as Wole Soyinka.

“Tomorrow the 13th July will be the climax of the series of local and international activities held in his honour. To underscore the global relevance of the literary giant, a symposium, along with poetry reading was held in Rabat Morocco on 9 July. The event was organised by the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

“Professor Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize in 1986, deserves all the accolades as he marks the milestone of 90 years on earth. Having beaten prostate cancer, this milestone is a fitting testament to his ruggedness as a person and the significance of his work.

“It is also fitting we celebrate this national treasure while he is still with us.

“I am, accordingly, delighted to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts,” Tinubu announced.

The President praised Soyinka’s unwavering dedication to human dignity and justice, as well as his role in Nigeria’s struggle for democracy.

He emphasised the importance of celebrating Soyinka’s achievements while he is still alive, noting the writer’s recent triumph over prostate cancer.

He praised Soyinka’s profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists.

“He gave us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country,” Tinubu said.

The President added, “he taught us that literature and drama can be powerful tools to challenge the status quo.”