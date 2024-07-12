School Collapses On Students Writing Exams In Jos

Many students are currently trapped in a school which collapsed in Busa Buji community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to witnesses, the building housing Saint Academy caved in around 11 am, on Friday, leaving students who were writing exams trapped.

After the news of the collapse broke, many parents trooped to the school wailing uncontrollably.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and security personnel, including soldiers and police, have arrived at the scene.

A truck which was headed for the scene got stuck in the mud.

There are reports that some of the trapped victims have been killed in the collapse, but Daily Trust cannot independently verify this as of press time.

However, some of the injured students have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The section of the school that collapsed is said to be where the classes of SS1, SS2 and SS3 students are.