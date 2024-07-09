Court reserves ruling for Oct. 4 on bail application filed by suspected kidnappers of Agbasimalo, Anambra LP guber candidate

By Chuks Eke

Anambra state High Court sitting at Ihiala, presided over by Justice C. N. Mbonu-Nwenyi has reserved ruling for October 4, this year in two separate motions for bail filed by each of the two suspected kidnappers of Obiorah Agbasimalo, the governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP in. The 2021 Anambra state gubernatorial election.

The adjournment came on Tuesday shortly after the applicants and the respondent adopted their counter motions, counter motions and written addresses.

Justice Mbonu-Nwenyi who is the trial judge in the main suit where the applicants, Chukwudi Odimegwu and Maxwell Nwokolo are the defendants are currently facing trial as suspected kidnappers of Agbasimalo, had equally adjourned the matter till July 19, this year for continuation of cross-examination of one of the prosecution witnesses, Chief Godwin Agbasimalo (aka Oga Ndi Oga), elder brother to the kidnapped victim and sponsor of his governorship campaign organization.

In the Motion Nos. HIH/M6c/2023 and HIH/242M/2023, the defendants/applicants, Chukwudi Odimegwu and Maxwell Nwokolo had through their legal counsels, B. I, Nkememena Esq and Ikenna Obidiegwu Esq had filed the motions asking for an order of the court to grant them bail so as to enable them feel free to face the trial proper of their kidnap accusations.

But in a counter motion, the prosecution counsel, Charity Madukaife Esq, an Assistant Director in Anambra state Ministry of Justice, objected to their bail applications, arguing that such a matter like kidnap which carries a capital punishment, is not a bailable offence.