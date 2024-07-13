Suit To Unseat Benue PDP Spokesman, Iortyom, now Otiose as Court Adjourns to October 10th

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The suit instituted to suspend the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, Chief Bemgba Iortyom, from office may have become otiose following the adjournment of the matter to October 10th, 2024 which will be months after the expiration of his tenure of office.

Mr. Terese Achir had filed a motion before the Benue State High Court in Makurdi to suspend Chief Iortyom from office as Benue PDP State Publicity Secretary, predicting his action on a purported suspension of the party spokesman by some persons claiming to be officials of the PDP in Mbagba Council Ward of Ushongo Local Government Area.

When the matter came up on June 20th, 2024, Counsel to Mr Achir, C.N Agugu, had informed the court that ordinarily, the matter was fixed for hearing, but that they were only able to serve the defendant the previous day, and since he was entitled to fair hearing, he wouldn’t be opposed to his counsel being given more time to file his response.

Counsel to Chief Iortyom and Legal Adviser of the PDP in Benue State, Clement Mue, aligned with the submission of Agugu, even as he expressed intention to vehemently oppose the motion.

Presiding Judge of the court, Justice John Shishi, adjourned the matter to July 11th, 2024, for hearing of the motion, but on the adjourned date the court did not sit and October 10th, 2024, was eventually picked by counsel to both parties for the hearing.

However, the tenure of Bemgba Iortyom as Benue PDP State Publicity Secretary elapses on August 31st, 2024, rendering the suit seeking to unseat him otiose and a mere academic exercise.