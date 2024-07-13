Food Security: We’ll open up locked forests – Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI In its determination to encourage massive food production in Bauchi State, the State Government is to unbundle all the forests locked as a result of security challenges in some parts of the state.

Similarly, it assured adequate security provision for farmers to gain access to their farmlands without fear of criminals.

The State Governor Bala Mohammed made the commitment while inaugurating the 2024 farming season and official sales of fertilizer in Dass Local Government area of the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed who emphasized that his administration accorded the needed priority to agricultural sector also used the opportunity to launch sixty new tractors, modern farming machines procured to encourage mechanized farming in addition to provision of financial support of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars to selected farmers' corporative societies across the state.

He announced the official price of 50kg NPK fertilizer as twenty thousand naira as against it current market price of over twenty six thousand naira.

Earlier in his address, the state commissioner Ministry of Agriculture Prof. Simon Madugu Yelams says the ministry has taken effective measures aimed at ensuring availability of the fertilizer in all strategic locations for farmers to access the product without difficulties.

In his welcome addressed, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Dass Local Government Area, Comrade Muhammad Jibo thanked and appreciated the governor for choosing Dass for the official flagging-off ceremony of 2024 rainfed season this year.

He commended the Governor over his urban renewal projects across the state and appealed for road construction in the area to burst farming activities as well as generate more income revenue to the area and State at large.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Agro-Climatic and Resilience and Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) said the agency is partnering with the State government towards improving Agricultural sector and farming inclusive.

In his vote of thanks, the Emir of Dass Alh Bilyaminu Othman Bilyaminu thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for the gesture.

Highlights of the event was sales of the fartilizer and inspection of Agricultural inputs and presentation of grants support to some selected groups with 25 thousand dollars each.