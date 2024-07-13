AMBYF cautions ethnic leaders against inflammatory comments, sues for Peace

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Youth from Middle Belt, under the umbrella of All Middle Belt Youth Forum, (AMBYF), have appealed to leaders of the various ethnic groups in the country to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could trigger crisis in Nigeria.

The National Leader of AMBYF, Aluh Odeh, made this call while addressing newsmen after their meeting on the state of the Nation and recent events in the Middle Belt, in Makurdi.

The forum chairman who recalled alleged derogatory remarks by some individuals against leaders and the traditional institution in the Middle Belt “when we converged in Yola for the Grand Civic Reception and Presentation of Award organized by Gongola Peoples Forum” said such comments should not be encouraged by any lover of peace as such would worsen the already fragile situation in the country.

Odeh who sued for peace among all ethnic nationalities in the country said youths of the Middle Belt are ever ready to partner with youth groups from other parts of the country to ensure sustained peace and development in the country.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his deliberate steps in tackling security challenges facing the country and called for “the sustenance of the campaign against terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen until they are routed out completely.

While assuring the President of sustained the support, the forum further appreciated President Tinubu for retaining the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, in the Middle Belt and breaking the jinx by correcting the age long injustice done to the indigenous people of Abuja by appointing Mr. Zaphaniah Jisalo as Minister.

“This shows Mr. President listens to the cry of Nigerians for Justice because during electioneering in 2023 AMBYF was vocal that Abuja indigenes should be considered for Ministerial appointment. We laud the appointment of Gen. Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff and other Middle Belters into strategic position,” he said.