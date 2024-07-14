8.4 C
Sabinus Father Kidnapped, Security Officer Killed In Gunfight

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Popular skitmaker Mr. Funny, also known as Sabinus, experienced a sad incident as his father was kidnapped days ago in Rivers State.

According to a source, the abduction took place between 7:30 and 8:00 PM when armed men intercepted Mr. Funny’s father upon his return home.

A fierce gunfight broke out between the kidnappers and the local security team, known as Ospac. During the exchange, an Ospac officer was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries the following morning. The gunfire also injured a neighbour who was struck by a stray bullet and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

