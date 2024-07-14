8.4 C
Imo: Uncertainty As Appeal Court Set To Deliver Judgement On Governorship Election

Politics
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Senator Athan Achonu, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The appeal challenged the judgment of the lower court (tribunal) which was deemed erroneous by the Labour Party.

In a statement by Labour Party legal Adviser, Emeka Ihejirika, Esq, the Party said it is optimistic about the outcome of its appeal stating that it will do everything in its power to reclaim its mandate through legal means.

The Appeal court’s judgment date will be communicated to the parties involved.

The Imo State Election Petitions Tribunal had dismissed the petition of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu and affirmed the election of candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Hope Uzodimma.

