We’re an Agency of the State, Specially Created for Special Purpose — Anambra Anti-Touting Squad

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The State Anti-touting Squad Anambra (SASA), has said its existence is not unknown to the state government, as it is a government agency duly created by the Governor himself.

The Director of SASA, Hon. Solomon Chukwuebuka Onwuemene disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, in his reaction to the reports that the Agency was not created by the state government.

According to him, the squad was created by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, with the primary aim to eliminate various forms of criminal activities, such as one-chance robbery, drug abuse, handbag snatching, and illegal extortion of traders across markets in the state, especially in Onitsha and its environs.

He said the Governor’s creation of the agency was in line with his administration’s commitment to restoring law and order in the state, with specific focus on Onitsha areas, where, he said, used to be notorious for touting activities and different kinds of criminalities.

Onwuemene explained that many positive impacts have been recorded since inception of the anti-touting squad, adding that reports of illegal extortion, one-chance robbery, handbag snatching, and other such criminal activities have decreased by fifteen percent in markets across the state.

Hos words: “Governor Soludo’s administration is determined to restore law and order in Anambra, with a specific focus on Onitsha and its environs. The establishment of the anti-touting squad is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

“The squad’s primary objective is to ensure zero tolerance for touting in the state and create a pleasurable experience for pedestrians and commercial activities on the streets, roads, and markets.

“Touting has had a detrimental effect on the growth and development of Onitsha, hence the urgent need to eradicate this menace. Governor Soludo aims to revive the traditional values that Anambra was once known for and restore the state’s reputation as the Light of the Nation.

“The Soludo Administration has also prioritized youth empowerment programs. The ongoing “One Youth, Two Skills” empowerment program has already lifted over five thousand youths from the streets in just two years. This initiative will continue to provide great opportunities for the youth of Anambra.’

He further assured of a continuous collaboration with other security agencies to maintain a peaceful environment in the state; while also urging individuals involved in touting and other criminal activities to embrace the state government’s empowerment programs, enabling them to become productive members of society and contribute to their families and communities.

“Residents of Anambra State are encouraged to pray for Governor Soludo as he works towards his vision of creating a livable and prosperous state. With the establishment of the anti-touting squad, Anambra is taking a stand against criminal activities, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens,” he said.