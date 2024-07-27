Rein Blackmailing Philip Agbese, ETI Charges Speaker Abbas

The Energy Transparency Initiative (ETI) expresses our profound concern and dismay over the recent statements made by Honorable Phillips Agbese, Deputy Spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives. In his recent media appearance, in Abuja, Honorable Agbese raised serious allegations that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are involved in a deliberate attempt to undermine the Dangote refinery, portraying this as an affront to the House of Representatives. Such remarks are not only misleading but also demonstrate a concerning departure from his responsibilities as a federal lawmaker. While we are not willing to be mouthpiece of both regulatory authorities, being accused by Mr Agbese, we cannot but remind Nigerians, that as an organization with over a decade of involvement in series of advocacy on Transparency and accountability in the sector, we have full knowledge of issues, that are responsible for the recent dispute between Dangote Refinery and the regulatory authorities. Moreover, as a CSO, we are very familiar with Agbese who used the civil society to butter his bread against its ethics, an action he has carried into politics.

It is troubling that Agbese has chosen to abandon his duty as a representative of the people and instead assumed the role of an advocate for the Dangote Refinery. His position should obligate him to act impartially, especially in matters involving multiple stakeholders. By aligning himself so closely with a single business interest, he undermines the very essence of his role as an unbiased arbitrator within any relevant committee. In the House of Reps, his voice has never been heard, no bills sponsored, no motions moved apart from seconding one as dictated by his belly and has also not carried out empowerment to his Constituency. He has suddenly found his voice when private refinery dollars echoed his name.

Agbese’s actions reveal a troubling pattern of prioritizing the interests of a single entity over the broader collective welfare of Nigerians. The Dangote refinery, while a significant player in the industry, represents individual business interests that do not necessarily align with the national interest. The apparent bias demonstrated by Agbese risks neglecting the broader implications of the refinery’s operations on the general populace and undermines the regulatory framework designed to ensure fair play and transparency.

It is imperative to remind the baby lawmaker that his call for the dismissal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL and the Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA is not only misplaced but lacks merit. We had expected all parties involved in this NNPCL and Dangote feud to maintain their silence but shocked to realise that Agbese who’s a member of the committee set up by the House of Reps to investigate surrounding allegations chose to take a side and has made statement that are uncalled for. He should asked to be school on how both the NNPCL and NMDPRA works and not dabble into affairs that are beyond his literacy level.

The era where Agbese blackmails public institutions will not fly with government agencies as they won’t succumb to such. The agencies targeted for blackmail and pecuniary gains by Agbese and his team has outlived governments and individuals and will so continue, no matter the corporate or legislative blackmail.

The oil and gas sector business is too sophisticated a knowledge for little minds like Agbese to understand and meddle into. While it is understandable that he has pocketed few dollars from his sponsors, we urge him to immediately resign his position as the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and send his CV to Dangote for employment to work under Chijiena. He can also chose to apply for employment in NNPCL if he choses to defend them, especially now that the recruitment exercise is ongoing. The only pain and regret in all of this is that the lovable people of

Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency made the biggest mistake of their life in electing a proper blackmailer as the representative. This is a grave error that they have to correct in 2027 by ensuring that their votes are not wasted on him. Benue indigenes are too sound to have a lawmaker turned to an errand boy by a corporate institution.

It is not even too late for Agbese go back to the good people of his Federal Constituency that he represents to tell them that he has taken over the role of the Dangote refinery spokesman so that they can send a credible hand to the House of Representatives.

We call on the leadership of the House of Representatives to address this matter with the seriousness it deserves. It is crucial that members of the House focus on their legislative duties and refrain from interfering in regulatory issues they do not fully understand. This will ensure that the integrity of the legislative process is maintained and that public trust is upheld.

The Energy Transparency Initiative urges the House leadership to rein in Honorable Agbese and his associates. Their current approach not only jeopardizes the effective functioning of regulatory bodies but also risks undermining the efforts to achieve transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector. Agbese’s hands have been so corrupted with oil dollars and can no longer be allowed to speak for the hallowed chambers. He should step aside!

We further implore all stakeholders to remain vigilant and uphold the principles of fairness and transparency. The progress of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector depends on the collective efforts of all parties involved, and it is imperative that individual agendas do not derail this important endeavor.

The Energy Transparency Initiative shall remain committed to advocating for due process, transparency, and security in the oil and gas sector. We will continue to monitor developments and ensure that all actions and policies are aligned with the national interest, free from undue influence or partisan agendas.

Signed:

Ganzallo Gbenga

Convener

Chinelo Ochiaga

Program Officer