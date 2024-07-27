Soludo Lauds Ubah’s Legacies at Death, Says He Remained a Dear Younger Brother Despite Political Differences

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has expressed grief over the death of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah, an oil magnet, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and governorship aspirant for the 2025 Anambra guber election, passed away over the weekend in a hotel in London, after reportedly battling an illness.

Mourning the demise of the 52-year-old billionaire businessman and vibrant politician, Governor Soludo described it as shocking untimely, and a regrettable loss, especially as it is coming just two days after the death of another great patriot and President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

According to the Governor through a statement signed by his media aide, the late Senator Ubah remained a dear younger brother and friend to him despite their political differences and contestations.

The Governor also hailed Ubah’s magnanimity and contribution to the development of the State, describing him as a prominent son of Anambra.

“The Governor described Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as a prominent son of Anambra State and an outstanding Nigerian whose impact on the polity and business sphere was quite significant. As the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and the CEO of Capital Oil, his contributions to the development of Anambra State and Nigeria were also quite commendable,” the statement partly reads.

Continuing, the statement reads: “Besides, Senator Ubah was a magnanimous philanthropist whose generosity touched countless lives as an employer of labour and a businessman of remarkable vision and acumen

“The Governor further remarked that, despite their political differences and contestations, Senator Ubah remained a dear younger brother and friend to him as his selfless passion for the progress of Anambra State would be most missed.

“Therefore, Governor Soludo hereby conveys his deepest condolences to Senator Ubah’s family, friends, and associates during this difficult time. He prays that the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace as the family finds strength in his memorable legacies.”