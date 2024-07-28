Arms Recovered As Police Arrests Two Armed Robbers, Cultist In Imo Capital City

Operatives of the Tactical Unit of the Imo State Police Command on Friday, July 26 arrested two suspected armed robbers.

Similarly, operatives of the Nekede Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday, July 18 also nabbed a suspected cultist in a sting operation.

The robbery suspects Nwosu Godfrey, 37 and Nnamdi Raymond were arrested en route Owerri with a Green Toyota Golf with Registration Number AA775BD Lagos which they allegedly snatched from a victim in Umuahia, Abia State.

The spokesman for the Command, Supol Henry Okoye disclosed in a statement that the suspects opened fire on sighting the police operatives who resisted them.

Okoye added that in the ensuing gun battle, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries.

He listed a pump action gun, one locally fabricated gun, 10 rounds of live cartridges, and the Toyota Golf as ammunition and property recovered from the suspects.

Okoye equally disclosed that the operatives of the Nekede Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday arrested a suspected cultist, Chibueze Kalu, 25.

According to him, the police working in synergy with local a vigilance group arrested Kalu in a sting operation following intelligence that a rival cult group was planning to breach the peace in Umuanunu Obinze and its environs.

Okoye ‘s statement reads; “In the early hours of 26/07/2024, Operatives of the Command Tactical Unit while on intelligence-led stop-and-search along Owerri-Aba road arrested two suspected armed robbers namely Ntosi Godfrey ‘m’ 37yrs and Nnamdi Raymond ‘m’, while en route to Owerri with a Green Toyota Golf, Reg No AA775BD Lagos, they allegedly snatched from a victim in Umuahia.

“The suspects opened fire on sighting police operatives but were given stiff resistance by the ever-gallant operatives who maneuvered to vintage and returned fire. In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects sustained bullet injuries and was later taken to a nearby medical hospital for treatment while the other suspect was arrested.

“Recovered from the suspects include one pump action gun, one locally fabricated gun, 10 rounds of live cartridges, and the Toyota Golf. On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a deadly armed robbery syndicate in Umuahia and mentioned one suspect at large.

“In a different development, Operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters in synergy with the local vigilantes on 18/7/2024, at about 0650hrs, embarked on a sting operation on a suspected cultist hideout, following a tip-off that rival cult groups are planning to destabilize the peace and security of Umuanunu Obinze in Owerri West LGA, Imo State and other areas in the State.

“In the course of the operation, one suspected cultist, Chibueze Kalu, ‘m’ 25yrs was arrested. Recovered from him include one locally made pistol. The suspects confessed to being members of the black axe confraternity”.