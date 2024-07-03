Nigerian police declare retired officer and seven others wanted

The Enugu State Police Command have announced the search for eight crime suspects allegedly involved in murder and terrorism within the state.

In a statement on Monday night, police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent, identified one of the suspects as 47-year-old retired police officer Uche Asogwa, originally from Ovoko in Igbo-Eze South Council Area but residing in Igga, Uzo-Uwani Council Area.

The other suspects listed include Gabriel Emebe (41), Ogechukwu Ogbonna (26), Chimezie Ugwu (21), Chizoba Ogbuabor (36), Evarestus Eze (43), Jude Nebeolisa (27), and Chitor Okechukwu (28).

All are male residents of Igga Community, as confirmed by the police who included photographs of the suspects in their statement.

“The above-named persons in the attached photographs and respective descriptions, have been declared wanted by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in the case of conspiracy to wit: murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and unlawful possession of firearms,” Mr Ndukwe said in the statement.

The spokesperson asked Nigerians to arrest and hand over to the police any of the wanted suspects seen around their neighbourhood.

He dropped some mobile phone numbers and urged Nigerians to contact the police for any information that would assist them in tracking down the wanted suspects.

“A handsome monetary reward will be given for credible information received on each of them,” he said.

Ndukwe did not give details of the alleged crimes committed by the suspects but it was gathered that the declaration was connected to the recent killing of two police operatives and three vigilante members in Igga Community in early May.

learnt that the traditional ruler of the Igga Community, Herbert Ukuta, and seven other community leaders were subsequently arrested and detained by the Enugu State Police Command over the attack.Mr Ukuta and others were, in June, arraigned before Enugu North Magistrate Court 1 on a 10-count charge, including conspiracy, membership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and murder of the five security personnel.

The court later remanded them at the Enugu Maximum Custodial Centre.

IPOB, a group seeking the independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the regions.