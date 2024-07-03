S’East govs to meet Tinubu over Kanu’s release

The South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) rose from a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, with a resolve to continue the push for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting is coming barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissed a N1 billion fundamental human rights suit filed by the IPOB leader against the federal government.

In pushing for political solution to the Kanu issue, the governors said they would meet President Bola Tinubu soon.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodimma, announced this while reading a communique reached at the end of their meeting on Tuesday evening.

Other governors at the meeting include, Abia State governor, Alex Otti, Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, and their Anambra counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo, as well as the host, Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The communique read: “The Forum commiserates with the Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received the delegation of the former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha who came on a solidarity visit to the Forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East security and economic summit held in Owerri on the 28th September, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East region.

“The Forum also resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”