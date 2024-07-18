MSF facilities over stretched with high number of malnutrition cases in Bauchi

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Medical humanitarian organisation Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders, in Bauchi State has asked for more collaboration and support of Humanitarian Organisation’s to join them in their effort to tackle the overwhelming surge of malnutrition cases in state.

The MSF Project Coordinator for Bauchi Mrs Rabi Adamou, stated this today at a Press Café event in Bauchi. She said the MSF intended to share their insights on the pressing health issues on the current malnutrition situation, drawing from their firsthand experience working in the hospital where they are supporting.

Project Coordinator said “It is crucial that Bauchi state representatives, national and international stakeholders work together and expand the response to prevent further increase in numbers in the years to come.” Mrs Adamou said” Bauchi is witnessing an unprecedented surge in admissions for malnutrition and have been rapidly scaling up the response in the area. As well as increasing bed capacity at the inpatient therapeutic feeding centre (ITFC) in Ganjuwa Local Government Area LGA, She said they are launching the integrated community care management plus (iCCM) to train identified personnel in the community to diagnose and treat malnutrition at an early stage.

Project Coordinator said” Bauchi along with the majority of northern Nigeria, is facing a malnutrition crisis. Across Nigeria, MSF teams have seen rates of malnutrition admissions rise on average 40% from the same period last year. In Bauchi, 5,787 and 17,223 children were admitted in our ITFC and three local ambulatory therapeutic feeding centres (ATFCs), which support malnourished children before they need to be admitted to an in-patient hospital, between January – June 2024, the number of admissions is 127% and 123% higher than during the same period in 2023 respectively”.

“We are very concerned by the catastrophic increase in malnutrition admissions we have seen in Bauchi in the first half of 2024. Although there may be many factors compounding this increase in admissions, the numbers we are seeing are incredibly high. We are only just entering the peak season for malnutrition and our facilities are over capacity and having to expand.”

She said “MSF has been supporting the local health system in Bauchi State since 2012 by responding to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, diphtheria, and Lassa fever, providing medical care, training medical staff, and conducting health promotion activities amongst the community”.

“Since 2022, MSF has been responding to the huge numbers of children suffering from malnutrition and currently runs a 250-bed ITFC and an inpatient paediatric department (IPD) in Kafin Madaki General Hospital. We also operate in three ATFCs in Kafin Madaki, Kafin Liman and Miya primary healthcare centres. In addition, new community-level activities are planned. Integrated Community Case Management (iCCM/iCCM+), which aims to expand on the existing community approach and include the treatment of malnutrition at a community level. This will be piloted in eight villages in Miya, starting in mid-July. “

Mrs Adamou said malnutrition to the conventional iCCM activities which include malaria, diarrhoea, and malnutrition diagnosis to respond to the increasing number of admissions for malnutrition in the region.

She said “Given the multifaceted causes of malnutrition, it is imperative that the response is equally comprehensive and spans multiple sectors. This includes not only treatment but also preventative measures and livelihood enhancements. Recognising the geographically widespread nature of the needs, the response must mirror this extent, ensuring a broad and multidisciplinary approach”. Nathalie Avril, Nutrition Advisor MSF

The ‘Parent MUAC’ (mid upper arm circumference) activity will also be implemented in Bauchi state. This activity is to train the parents and caretakers of the children to use the MUAC at home, to monitor and detect malnutrition at early stage, before it develops into severe cases.”

“Despite the collective efforts, many challenges remain like limited access to healthcare, number of qualified medical staff in health facilities, provisions of medications and ready to use therapeutic foods, which are essential to treat children with malnutrition.”

Executive Chairman Bauchi State Primary Health Care Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, commended the efforts made by MSF , UNICEF are making by providing free medication to pa to complement government effort in tackling malnutrition.

Rilwanu admitted that they recorded high number of malnutrition cases due to many factors that included the influx of malnourished children from the neighboring States like Gombe, Jigawa, kano and Yobe.

He assured government commitment to address the problem and pledged for more support to the MSF and other agencies to tackle the problems of malnutrition in the State.