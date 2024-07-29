8.4 C
Labour Party NTC Exposes Abure's Sham Court Victory, Warns of Impending Electoral Disaster

Labour Party NTC Exposes Abure's Sham Court Victory, Warns of Impending Electoral Disaster
Labor party logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

The Labour Party National Transition Committee (NTC) has blown the lid off Julius Abure’s so-called court victory, branding it a “sham” and a “fraudulent” attempt to deceive party members and the public. The NTC has warned party aspirants to steer clear of Abure’s “dangerous” antics, which could lead to their electoral downfall.

According to the NTC, Abure’s court case was a “Nollywood-style” drama staged with his proxy friend, Lawrence Erewele, to secure a favorable judgment from an unsuspecting judge, Justice J.K. Omotosho. The NTC claims that Abure deliberately excluded the Labour Party NTC from the suit to ensure an uncontested victory.

The NTC points out that Justice Omotosho’s ruling explicitly stated that the court lacked jurisdiction over the internal party matter and dismissed the case. The NTC argues that this dismissal means the case never had legal standing, rendering Abure’s celebration of victory baseless.

The NTC alleges that Abure’s motive was to use the court judgment as a cover to conduct lucrative congresses and elections across Nigeria, despite knowing that these exercises would be nullified by the courts, just like in Zamfara and Plateau states.

“Abure’s goal is to rake in billions of naira from misguided party aspirants, knowing full well that their participation would be nullified by the courts,” said Comrade Abdulwahed Omar, Chairman of the Labour Party NTC. “We urge all party aspirants to avoid Abure’s congresses and primaries to avoid the same costly pitfall and fate of Zamfara and Plateau state political aspirants and candidates.”

The Labour Party NTC has warned that Abure’s actions could lead to a repeat of the Zamfara and Plateau states’ experiences, where the courts nullified the elections due to illegal party structures. The NTC has advised party members to be cautious and avoid participating in Abure’s congresses and primaries.

The Labour Party NTC then called on party members and aspirants to reject Abure’s fraudulent activities and support the NTC’s efforts to build a stronger, more inclusive Labour Party.

SIGNED:
COMRADE ABDULWAHED OMAR
Chairman Labour Party National Transition Committee (NTC).




