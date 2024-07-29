GBV Prevention: WOWICAN takes Advocacy campaign to Benue Community 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), supported by the UN Women has called for the prevention of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Benue state.

WOWICAN Chairperson Benue State, Evang. Mrs. Rita Ato, led the team to Ainu Community, in Oju Local Government Area,(LGA) of the state to carry out a sensitisation and advocacy during the weekend.

Ato who also represented the National Chairperson, Lady Superintendent Elizabeth Akinadewo, while introducing the activities said Benue State was one of the states selected amongst others for the exercise by the faith based organisation.

She said the advocacy is being done with support from the UN Women and sponsored by Ford Foundation.

“Today is a flag-off as it is done in other states. Subsequently, WOWICAN will continue to sensitize the people, in the best ways possible, to prevent gender based violence.

“The decision to bring women, men and ladies from religious and traditional institutions, buttresses the role they can play in preventing all forms of violence against women.”

Speaking on the topic: “Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls in Nigeria” Facilitator and Coordinator, Benue Coalition for Human Rights Protection, (BCHRP), Jimmie Adzande enlightened the community on the societal ills, working against the female gender.

Adzande stated that “Most cultures, in spite of civilisation are still cruel to women and girls. Why do men continue to objectify women? The reason is because these men, in spite of their socio-political and economic standings, are still archaic, barbaric and outdated in their reasoning. Universal Laws couched in Human Rights have overridden cultural beliefs.”

He added that cases of rape, torture, denial of education and inheritance for the girls, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, trafficking of girls for prostitution and more are still common in Benue communities.

Some of the participants had named ignorance and poverty as some of the reasons girls are abused in Ainu community, especially as it relates sexual exploitation, forced or underaged marriages and trafficking of the girls for labour and prostitution.

But, Adzande stated that poverty or ignorance should not warrant any family to mortgage their children for economic reasons adding that the world has changed and anyone, not minding the relationship with the victim, will be made to face the full wrath of the law if arrested.

The participants were also encouraged to report cases of abuses on women in the society through relevant referral agencies like National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in persons (NAPTIP), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Police, as well as other institutions for action or direction.

Some of the participants took turns to appreciate WOWICAN for bringing the advocacy to its doorstep and pledged to step down lessons from the presentation.

Rt. Rev. Benjamin Egbe Acham , Chief Silas Owuro wuro and Pastor Comfort Agada, all appreciated the opportunity and pledged to continue to spread the message in their respective places for the good of the women and the girl-child.