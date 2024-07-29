Access Bank Wins Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024

• Receives accolades for ‘Best Bank’ and ‘Best Bank for ESG’

Access Bank has been honoured at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, being named Nigeria’s Best Bank and Ghana’s Best Bank for ESG. These accolades highlight the Bank’s outstanding performance and commitment to sustainable practices across its operations in Africa.

For over two decades, Access Bank has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the needs of its diverse clientele. The Bank has also shown leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, serving as one of the continent’s leading lights in sustainable finance.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, commented on the awards, saying: “This recognition by Euromoney doesn’t just acknowledge our achievements, it also reflects our future aspirations as a Bank.

At Access, we are driven by a purpose to not only meet the financial needs of our customers, but also to make a lasting positive impact on the communities we serve. These awards motivate us to continue leading the way in responsible banking practices across Africa.”

Last year, Access Bank Nigeria received Euromoney’s ‘Market Leader’ rating, across the areas of Corporate Banking, CSR, Digital Solutions, ESG, and SME Banking. Similarly, Access Bank Ghana was rated ‘Market Leader’ in CSR, affirming its strong impact in the local communities.

Also speaking on the awards, Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, said, “Our commitment to sustainability is integral to everything we do at Access Bank Ghana. Whether it’s through our support for grassroots sports, such as our partnership with the Ghana Football Association’s Division One League, or our environmental initiatives like planting over 20,000 seedlings across the country and the ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow’ campaign, we are dedicated to enriching lives and building resilient communities.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence is widely recognised as the definitive annual awards programme for the global banking industry. For over 30 years, Euromoney has celebrated banks and bankers who demonstrate differentiation and innovation, setting the industry benchmark for excellence. This year, Access Bank’s achievements have been acknowledged, reaffirming its leadership in the financial sector.

About Access Bank PLC

Access Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning 3 continents, 22 countries and over 60 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 thousand people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE.

Access Bank’s parent company, Access Holdings Plc, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998. The Bank is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise, proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank services its various markets through three key business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. The Bank has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last 18 years, becoming one of the continent’s largest retail banks.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.