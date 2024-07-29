Imo LG Poll: Gov Uzodinma Plot To Return Current SOLADs As Elected Chairmen Uncovered

As the proposed date for the Local Government Council elections draw closer, some of the aspirants have alleged that there is a plot by the Hope Uzodinma APC-led administration in the State, to return the 27 Sole Administrators as the duely elected Chairmen of their various local government councils.

Some of them who spoke to this reporter on the condition of anonymity said that, they were privy to a meeting held by some top government officials where they said the Governor told them that he is seriously thinking of returning the Sole Administrator (SOLADs) who have shown loyalty.

According to them, the Governor hinged his decision on the recent Supreme Court judgment that granted the councils financial autonomy and the need to exercise a level of control over them, adding that if it is not done, there might be the tendency for the Chairman to betray the Governor.

Part of the strategy, according to the source, is to make them sign back dated letters of resignation that will be tendered any time any of them misbehaves or refuses to abide by the earlier agreed terms. This will be the condition for the Governor to endorse any of them”.

One of the Aspirants who claims to be the most favoured in his local government council in Orlu zone, said, “much as I am willing to sign such letter, my detractors are going about selling dummies to top government officials that I would not be loyal if endorsed.

They are using the gimmick to blackmail and knock me out by labeling me an enemy of the system”.

He vowed to expose one of the Commissioners who is allegedly being used to extort money from aspirants in the guise of compiling a list for possible endorsement by the Governor.