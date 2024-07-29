8.4 C
New York
Monday, July 29, 2024
Anambra School Appeals Soludo’s Intervention on Dilapidated Road

By Franz Ndulue

The Decimal Foundation School, Awka, Anambra State, has held its 13th Graduation Party on Friday (July 26) with a clarion call on the state government to fix the badly delapidated roads in the locality which now constitute death traps to both the students, parents and staff of the institution and inhabitants of Obinagu axis of the capital city.

Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Abadom Vivian, made the plea in a welcome address delivered by little four-year-old Master Azubuike Chimnolu, and thanked the parents, management, Head of Decimal Schools, Mrs. Ezebuilo Blessing Ginikanwa, staff and well-wishers for their support to make the historic event very successful.

Mrs. Abadom also beckoned on members of the school’s Parent/Teachers’ Association (PTA) to help get relevant authorities to tackle the problem now causing damage to the school buses and their parents’ vehicles, in order to create a more conducive atmosphere.

She congratulated the 35 nursery and primary graduands, praying that they would excel and their “future be bright, boundless and filled with purpose and joy.”

In his brief remarks, the PTA chairman, Hon Destiny E. Jonas, lauded the high quality of academic and extra-curricula trainings offered by the school, reaffirming the PTA’s continued cooperation, and equally congratulated the 2024 graduands for stepping into the next levels of their basic educational pursuits.

Representative of the school proprietress, Mr Victor Okere, in a keynote speech, applauded everything about the school for maintaining an enviably high quality of performances in studies, examinations and other competitions since its inception, while wishing the pupils great success in future. Distinguished personalities graced the colourful ceremony, including Professor & Mrs Cynado Ezeogidi, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu University (COOU), Chief Chika Ezeh and Ozo Albert Nwafor, both of whom passiomately urged Gov. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to rehabilitate the roads in the area to ameliorate the nightmare facing the school and residents.

Major highlights of the event were calisthenics, debate, arts exhibition, cutting of cake, lighting of candles and musical dances by the pupils to thrill the audience.

