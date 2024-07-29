Anambra South APC Mourns Senator Ubah, Says His Death Lives a Huge Gap

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra South Senatorial District have expressed grief over the demise of the Senator representing the Zone, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Senator Ubah, who was a governorship hopeful under the party and key sponsor of the party’s activities, died over the weekend in London.

Mourning the loss through a statement signed by the Anambra South Zonal Chairman of the party, Izuchukwu Okeke, the party described Ubah’s death as very painful.

The Anambra South APC described Ubah as a luminary who illuminated the Anambra political landscape with his vibrant spirit and firm dedication, regretting that his death leaves a gaping void in the party and the hearts of the members.

Dated July 29, the statement reads in part: “The APC Anambra South Senatorial Zone is mourning the loss of our beloved Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (CON), Ebubechukwuzo, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly.

“Senator Ubah was a luminary who illuminated the Anambra political landscape with his vibrant spirit and firm dedication. His passing leaves a gaping void in our party and our hearts.

“As a grassroots politician, Senator Ubah was deeply connected to the people, understanding their needs and aspirations. His infectious passion, visionary leadership, and unrelenting pursuit of excellence inspired a generation of leaders and rekindled hope in the people. His philanthropic heart and generosity touched countless lives, providing succor to the needy, empowering the youth, and supporting the less privileged.

“As the Founder of Capital Oil and Gas, Senator Ubah embodied the power of entrepreneurship and innovation. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to strive for greatness. Though his time with us was fleeting, the impact of his life’s work will echo through eternity. We weep not only for the loss of a leader but also for the promise of what could have been. Yet, even in death, Senator Ubah’s spirit remains, guiding us toward a brighter tomorrow.

“We pray that God Almighty grants Senator Ubah’s soul eternal rest and comfort for his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire us, and may we honour his memory by striving for greatness.”