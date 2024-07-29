Climate Change: ER2CC flags-off planting of 2000 economic trees in Benue

By Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organization, (NGO), Enabling Resilience to Climate Change Related Risks through Local CSOs strengthening (ER2CC), has flagged off its tree planting project in Konshisha and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State to mitigate the negative effect of climate change

In the tree planting project which is the second phase, the NGO is targeting planting over 2000 economic trees including oranges, mangoes and oil palm trees boost the State’s economy.

The project is implemented by Elim Christian Vocational Training Center (Elim CVTC), Ega, Ibilla Oju LGA, funded by European Union, (EU) and Christian Blind Mission, (CBM).

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Tse-Agberagba, in Konshisha LGA headquarters on Friday, the Project Manager, Mr Emmanuel Egbodo, said ER2CC is currently planting another set of over 3000 trees across the project communities in Gwer-West and Konshisha.

Egbodo, who was represented by the Project Coordinator, Mrs Rachel Achimba, said the communities mapped out in Konshisha for the project include Achoho, Gungul, Amua and Korinya while Gwer West Local Government Area has Naka, Atukpu, Gbabi and Aondona.

The coordinator who announced that the flag off for Gwer West will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, disclosed that ER2CC has a target of planting 20,000 trees in the 3 years of the project, adding that about 3000 trees were planted last year, 2023.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of Konshisha local government council and Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Philip Achuah, represented by the Head of Department (HOD) of Agriculture in Konshisha LG, Mr Manasseh Hwange, assured the ER2CC team of adequate security and enabling environment to continue to implement their project.

Also speaking, the District Head of Mbagben, HRH Chief Terfa Diogo, gave ER2CC go ahead to operate without fear, saying “go and do your work, you will not experience any problem anywhere in Konshisha local government”.

Highlight of the flag-off ceremony was a symbolic presentation of the economic trees to traditional rulers and other stakeholders at the local government secretariat before procession to various communities for planting.