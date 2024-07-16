Court Jails Four for Internet Fraud in Kaduna

Justice Hauwa’u Bello of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kaduna has convicted and sentenced the quartet of Daspan Eric Domshak (a.k.a Batshon Abe), David Awu Tanko (a.k.a Sara Khongs), Emmanuel Caesar Yakubu (a.k.a Jessica Simeon) and Tobi Segun Kazeem to prison for internet fraud.

The convicts were prosecuted by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on separate one-count charges bordering on impersonation, cheating and money laundering.

The charge against Domshak reads: “That you Daspan Eric Domshak (a.k.a Batshon Abe),(M) between October and November,2023 at Jos, Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, falsely presented yourself as Batshon Abe on Facebook (an online social media application) and in that assumed character obtained the total sum of $250.00 (Two hundred and fifty USD) only and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition,Prevention,etc) Act,2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.”

That of Kazeem reads: “That you Tobi Segun Kazeem sometime in June, 2024 in Jos, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court retained the total sum of $150 (United States Dollars) which you knew that such fund forms part of proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same Act.”

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charge against them, following which prosecution counsel M.E Eimonye, M. Arumemi, K.Ogunlade and M.U Gadaka urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced Tanko to two years imprisonment or to pay a fine of N700,000, (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira). Kazeem and Yakubu bagged four years imprisonment each or to pay a fine of N900,000 (Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) and N450,000 (Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) respectively, while Daspan was sentenced to five years imprisonment or to pay a fine of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira). In addition, the convicts forfeited their phones, being the tools of their crimes to the federal government.

All the convicts were arrested in Jos, Plateau State following reports of their involvements in fraudulent internet activities.