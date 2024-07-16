How I Received  Over N1bn from Ali Bello for Renovation Of his Houses-Witness

The trial of Ali Bello and Dauda Sulaiman before Justice J. K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, continued on Monday, July 15, 2024, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting its seventh Prosecution Witness, PW7.

The EFCC is prosecuting Ali Bello and Dauda Sulaiman on a 10-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The PW7, Aminu Rabiu, a businessman with Falala Construction and Interior Decoration Company, Abuja, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, informed the court that he received money for the renovation of Ali Bello’s houses from various people in cash instalments totaling more than N1,000,000,000.00( One Billion Naira)

He stated that the money was for the renovation of the former Kogi State governor’s houses located in various parts of Abuja and Kogi state.

Narrating how he met the former governor, the PW7 informed the court that he met Yahya Bello through his wife Amina Yahya Bello, since 2009. “Yes, I know the immediate past governor of Kogi state, his name is Alhaji Yahya Bello. I knew him through his wife, Amina Yahya Bello sometime in 2009.”

He told the court that he knew Ali Bello and Dauda Sulaiman.

When asked by Oyedepo who the properties in question belong to, the PW7 stated that the properties belong to the former governor, Yahya Bello. Oyedepo asked: “The properties in Jabi, No 9 Benghazi, No 9 Sabi street Zone Four, No 1 Ikogosi Maitama and the house in GRA OKENE, who owns the properties?” The witness said “Yahya Bello.”

He said the house he renovated in Life Camp belongs to Yahya Bello. “You mentioned Life camp, whose house are you referring to?”

His response, “Yahya Bello,”

“Your reference to Benghazi, whose house are you referring to,”

“It belongs to Yahya Bello.”

The PW7 told the court that the money was paid in cash installments and the least he received was Eight Million Naira from various people who made the payment for Yahya Bello at No 9 Benghazi street and sometimes in life Camp in Ali Bello’s house.

Narrating the circumstances for the work and payment for the properties, the witness stated that he renovated the house at No 9 Benghazi Street, Abuja.

“No 9 Benghazi, I renovated the house, furnishing and furniture. I was paid about Three Hundred and something Million Naira, they paid me by cash, instalment.”

“At Jabi, I did renovations, finishing and polishing, I was paid around Two Hundred Million Naira, by cash installments.”

“Life camp, yes, I did furnishing and polishing. I can’t remember but it is around Two Hundred Million Naira by cash.”

The witness informed the court that he is operating a bank account by which he receives money through his company’s name: Falala Construction, “I have a bank account with Zenith bank through which I receive money in my company’s name: Falala, he said.

While in Kogi state, the witness told the court that it was his company who demolished and rebuilt the Presidential Lodge in the state and was paid more than Six Hundred Million Naira.

“I did one job for the state government. I demolished and rebuilt the Presidential Lodge, I was paid around Six Hundred and something Million Naira and there is a variation of above One Hundred Million. The state government paid into my account”, he said.

“I also worked in Kogi state, Okene. I did renovation, I remodeled the house and the finishing. It was around Five Hundred Million Naira, (N500,000,000.00). They paid me in cash. They were made in Abuja.”

Thereafter, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to July 16, 2024 for continuation of trial.