Political Activities Pick Up In Imo, As Parties Strategize For LG Election

Political activities, which was at its lowest ebb in the State have intensified across the 27 local governments as the September 21, 2024, local government election draws near.

Aspirants for Councillor and Chairmanship positions across the State have begun consultations with party stakeholders and leaders, declaring their intentions publicly, especially within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the high fees for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, a handful of aspirants remain optimistic about their chances during the party Primary.

However, many aspirants complained about the high fees charged for the forms.

Sources said the APC will adopt Option A4 system for its Councillorship and Chairmanship Primary to be held on a date yet to be announced.

Desmond Okere, a Councillor aspirant in Owerri West LGA said he has formally declared his aspiration and has swiftly commenced consultations.

He believes that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, will sweep the polls.

Another Councillorship aspirant in Owerri Municipal, Dominic Nkwopara on Sunday, publicly declared his ambition before hundreds of party supporters.

Many other aspirants who spoke to this newspaper believe securing the APC ticket is a guarantee of success, as they anticipate that the ruling party’s candidates will face little or no opposition at the contest.

They are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory, engaging in intense campaigns and lobbying of party leaders.

However, at a recent meeting in Owerri,, APC State Chairman, Mac Donald Ebere encouraged aspirants to campaign and not rely on endorsements from political leaders or godfathers.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also announced its participation in the contest, slashing Nomination Form prices to N100,000 and N300,000 for Councillorship and Chairmanship aspirants respectively.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, at the weekend also announced the commencement of the sale of Forms.

The last local government election in Imo State was held in 2018.