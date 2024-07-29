Breaking: Residents Stampede, As Protesters Block Abuja-Kaduna-Niger Road

Protesters have blocked Kaduna Road, a highway in Niger State linking Kaduna to Abuja.

This comes three days before the planned 10-day nationwide protest by some groups to demand an improvement in Nigeria’s economic situation.

The protesters carried placards with several inscriptions such as ‘We Are Not Slaves’, ‘Enough is Enough’; ‘Stop Anti-Masses Policies’, ‘Hardship Is Unbearable’ and ‘Fuel Subsidy Must Be Back.’

Monday’s protesters appeared unwilling to wait till Thursday as they chanted anti-government slogans.

The organisers of the nationwide protests want an improvement in the cost of living and a reversal of some government policies, particularly the removal of petrol subsidies.

Nigeria faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Food prices more than doubled after President Bola Tinubu removed petrol subsidies and floated the naira to allow market forces to determine the value of the Nigerian currency.

The government says the policies are essential and that citizens would later benefit from them.

The government has been working hard to prevent the protests by meeting with traditional rulers, clerics, and other groups.

Security agencies like the police, the army and the State Security Service have also warned that the protests could be hijacked by persons intent on causing violence.