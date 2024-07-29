8.4 C
New York
Monday, July 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Breaking: Residents Stampede, As Protesters Block Abuja-Kaduna-Niger Road

National
BREAKING: Police Confirm Killings In Rivers LGA Crisis, Take Over All Secretariats
BREAKING: Police Confirm Killings In Rivers LGA Crisis, Take Over All Secretariats

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_img

 

Protesters have blocked Kaduna Road, a highway in Niger State linking Kaduna to Abuja.

This comes three days before the planned 10-day nationwide protest by some groups to demand an improvement in Nigeria’s economic situation.

The protesters carried placards with several inscriptions such as ‘We Are Not Slaves’, ‘Enough is Enough’; ‘Stop Anti-Masses Policies’, ‘Hardship Is Unbearable’ and ‘Fuel Subsidy Must Be Back.’

Monday’s protesters appeared unwilling to wait till Thursday as they chanted anti-government slogans.

The organisers of the nationwide protests want an improvement in the cost of living and a reversal of some government policies, particularly the removal of petrol subsidies.

READ ALSO  FG Moves To Reunite Dangote With Regulators [Daily Trust]

Nigeria faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Food prices more than doubled after President Bola Tinubu removed petrol subsidies and floated the naira to allow market forces to determine the value of the Nigerian currency.

The government says the policies are essential and that citizens would later benefit from them.

The government has been working hard to prevent the protests by meeting with traditional rulers, clerics, and other groups.

Security agencies like the police, the army and the State Security Service have also warned that the protests could be hijacked by persons intent on causing violence.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra School Appeals Soludo’s Intervention on Dilapidated Road
Next article
NAUTH is the Biggest Hospital Under Construction in West Africa, Targets Ranking Among the Best Three by 2030 says Prof Ugboaja

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Peter Obi’s Motive To Destabilize The Country Is Clear – Presidency

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.