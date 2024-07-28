8.4 C
Bauchi traders disassociates from planned protest

Abdullahi Y Mohammed Abdallah
From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Amalgamate Union of Traders and Artisans Association Bauchi State Chapter, has disassociated itself and members from the planned protest slated for August first to Sixteenth.
The State Chairman, of the Association Alhaji Abdullahi Y Mohammed Abdallah caps made this stance known at a press briefing in Bauchi, Bauchi state capital, He said that they refused to be hoodwinked to believing on the protest.

Abdallah said “ we categorically and unequivocally distance ourselves and the entire traders community in Bauchi state from the planned protest but through best way of resolving issues through dialogue.”

We traders and artisans are not in support of the planned protest. Let the government and organizers of the protest to sit on a table and chart the way forward against the orchestrated act”, he said.

He suggested that the only remedy for the planned national protest orchestrated by harsh economic policies of the Tinubu admonition is to effect some subsidy to the fuel pump price to allow for easy flow of goods and services.

“No sooner had President Tinubu retained the fuel pump subsidy to a certain level, prices of goods and services would automatically go down thus giving a respite or succour to the poor in getting basic necessities of life.”

He applauded the achievements of the Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed in the areas of infrastructural development, security, agriculture, health, education especially numerous assistance to traders among others.

He said that there is alleged plan by hoodlums to use the opportunity of the protest to loot and destroy property of Nigerians hence the need to be cautious of the anticipated consequences and the need to forestall it accordingly.

Abdallah said its a fact that there is hardship and hunger in the country but we prepare dialogue with the authorities and resolve the matter

Chairman advised the State and Federal Governments to do whatever possible to stop the nationwide planned hunger and economic hardships protest.

