Anambra 2025: Moghalu confirms guber interest 

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The guess work concerning the immediate past Director General of the National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu’s next political move is now over!

Speaking to journalists in his Nnewi country home yesterday afternoon, Dr Moghalu used the opportunity to put to rest the speculation about whether he would run for the 2025 governorship election of Anambra State.

In answer to a question from one of the journalists who besieged him on the issue and also the pervading insinuation that he has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the former NIWA boss confirmed his interest to run for the governorship seat. But on the issue of the party platform, he said he was still consulting .

“Yes, am interested in vying for the governorship of Anambra state. But I must stress that am not desperate.

“Power belongs to God and He gives to whomsoever that pleases Him at any time. If it pleases Him, using the people of Anambra State to make me their Governor, well, to Him be the glory.

“I am willing and ready to serve,” he added.

When reminded of the experience of the last governorship primary of APC in the state which has remained unresolved and had dragged on till the Supreme Court; and if he’s confident that the party will get it right this time. He said he was still consulting widely.

Moghalu pointed out that two issues are germane and usually critical in every election; that is the candidate and the platform.

Consequently, he was taking his time to choose the platform to use this time around.

According to him, “…am still consulting widely, across party lines.”

Taken up to assess the APC-led Federal Government, in view of the festering economic difficulties being faced by the citizens, Moghalu pointed out that despite not have the mandate to speak on behalf of the FG, appealed to all to remain a little more patient. “I sincerely acknowledge that things are quite rough presently; and even the government acknowledged it. But there is a plan/program being put in place to see they alleviate the difficulties and address the challenges. That’s why there are governmental interventions!”

That he was just speaking as an ordinary Nigerian citizen, because he’s part of the system. “After all I live here in Nigeria. I have family here, relations, dependants and therefore I have my own personal experience.

On the mounting insecurity in the country, especially the South East geopolitical zone, the guber hopeful described it as “a major concern, especially when viewed from the angle of the colossal it has visited on the people, the zone and nation.

” It’s difficult to expect outside investors to come to invest in an area that is not secure. Security being the primary responsibility of any government in concert with the citizenry. Both have roles and duties.”

He declined to share his blueprint at this level.

It’s worth highlighting that in all his political career, Dr George Moghalu has remained a very consistent party man.