8.4 C
New York
Friday, July 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

263 Boko Haram Members, Families Surrender To Troops

National
263 Boko Haram Members, Families Surrender To Troops

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of the Operation Lake Sanity 2, said 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to Sector 1, Cameroon.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi in Maiduguri.

According to him, the surrender occurred between July 10 and 17 2024, with five terrorists surrendering to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

“The surrenders included 64 individuals on July 12 (27), July 13 (102), July 15 (22), and 48 on July 17, including men, women, and children. The surrendered individuals are from Nigerian communities and have been handed over to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

READ ALSO  Access Bank Targets Top 20 Position in UK, $1bn Profit by 2027

“The MNJTF confirmed that the surrendered terrorists and their families are being handled according to international laws and human rights standards.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Group, South-East Govs adopt technology-driven solutions to tackle unemployment, social vices
Next article
Inside the ‘doom loop’ of Joe Biden’s campaign [CNN]

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Reinstated Emir of Gaya Receives Appointment Letter from Kano Governor

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports