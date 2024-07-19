263 Boko Haram Members, Families Surrender To Troops

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of the Operation Lake Sanity 2, said 263 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to Sector 1, Cameroon.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi in Maiduguri.

According to him, the surrender occurred between July 10 and 17 2024, with five terrorists surrendering to MNJTF troops in Wulgo, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

“The surrenders included 64 individuals on July 12 (27), July 13 (102), July 15 (22), and 48 on July 17, including men, women, and children. The surrendered individuals are from Nigerian communities and have been handed over to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

“The MNJTF confirmed that the surrendered terrorists and their families are being handled according to international laws and human rights standards.”