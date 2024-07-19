Group, South-East Govs adopt technology-driven solutions to tackle unemployment, social vices

By Chuks Eke

Organisers of the South-East World-class Digital Summit, in collaboration with Governors of the five states in the Zone are set to take advantage of the Technology-driven innovations to scale up digital literacy and skills for personal growth and national economic development.

Towards this end, the parties want to take advantage of the forthcoming South-East Summit to deepen interest of their subjects in internet connectivity and penetration to the rural areas.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, the spokesman of the organizers of the Summit billed to hold in Enugu, capital of Enugu State on August 1, this year, Mike Nebo, an Engineer said he recognized the technological tool as one of the very bricks that builds a formidable society and economy.

Nebo who is the CEO of MICnet Concept International explained that the Summit is a convocation of individuals, representatives of various sectors of life and students within the South-eastern States aimed at educating, training, and empowering them with digital tools and digital realities that would help them do their job efficiently and effectively.

He disclosed that “we are faced with challenges, especially with an evolving Society that is embracing technology. This places new demands on the content and operations of every sector. Many countries have introduced digital competence to their criteria for recruitment for the purpose of aligning with prevailing realities”.

“The programme aims to increase the understanding of how our work force, learn, deploy and mostly take advantage of technology. We believe that this integration will meet needs, and improve competitiveness with other regions and countries,” Nebo said.

Nebo also that a two-week training of youths on digital skills and literacy will be undertaken to broaden the knowledge on accessibility to real time knowledge, adding that the Summit will bring to the fore, the necessity to empower farmers with phones and an apps that will be built to help them request for farm inputs, fertilizers, equipment, training and loans.

He said the event will birth opportunities for the establishment of tech hub and development of tech solutions that will foster growth in the zone, with the outcomes being awareness creation, enhanced adaptation to new technology, improved methods of provisions of services enhanced productivity more job opportunities creation, job generation, wealth creation , poverty alleviation, and proliferation of technology skills.

Corroborating him, a top-notch Events Anchor and Media Consultant to the lead organizers, MICnet Concept International, Mrs Ify Aronu-Okafor noted that the time has come when the Governors of the South-East Zone should shun the individualistic tendencies for fame, unite and embrace the spirit of teamwork in the technology-driven approach to development of the Zone to leapfrog to the zenith where it rightly belongs.

Aronu-Okafor asserted that the present world is a global village where human beings are expected to create, learn and share knowledge and skills technology-wise.

According to her, digital solution has become the only best option for high-flyers who possess strong technology power to excel, extolling Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Solution Innovation District (SID) through which technology services and sourcess are deepened for the benefit of mankind and future generations, especially the youths.

In their remarks, the Guest Speaker, Amb. Chinedu Obeche and the CTO of Tech Hub Nigeria Limited, Amos Ude observed that the Summit rotates from.one State to another in the Zone and expressed the hope of the team to build the biggest tech hub in the South Eastern States.

The duo that the Summit will serve as an avenue to voice critical challenges impacting on the growth of the South-East Zone, emphasizing that the Summit will go a long way in sensitizing the populace on the need to look up to technology and I internet connectivity as drivers of development through social engineering.

According to them, the focus on technology-driven activities, services and resources will get the people of the South-East Zone to approximate the best opportunity to have a convergence of technology solutions to accelerate the speed of where the beneficiary zone and its people want to passionately belong in the context of the version of the Silicone Valley.