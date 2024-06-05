Why we demolished illegal road side containers, structures – Bauchi Commissioner

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Danlami Kawule said the government has demolished the illegal roadside containers and structures to restored and maintain the master plan of the state which was been destorted by the previous administration.

Besides, the illegal containers were reacted or build mostly on highly dangerous traffic junctions areas were its causes serious accidents for motorists and passer bye as well as occupying the green areas reserved for the citizens safety and beautification of the state.

According to the Commissioner, “the decision of embarking on this projects was not in connection to distroy or send people away from the state but rather creating an enabling atmosphere environment for both traders were they would continue with their businesses without any hindrances.

Corroborating, the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Hajiya Maryam Katagum shared more light on how those were affected by the exercise will be relocated to a new permanent side in the state.

She mentioned some of the affected places which includes, Adamu Jumba, Bauchi Club, GRA, Wunti Market, Murtala Mohammed Way, Ahmadu Bello Way among others.

She further disclosed that the government has identified and provided land to relocated all the affected trader’s at strategic locations within and outside the state, especially all the roads that links to other States with a view to create a kind of clusters and corner shops site for them.

She used the medium to discard all the rumours going round that the governor want to sent people away from the state, saying the present administration of his Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed is highly committed and loving Governor who his dream is to make Bauchi a hub of business centre in the region and country at large.

Also Speaking, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Domestic Affairs, Barr Abdulhamid Bununu said the exercise is to make the state free from any kind of criminal activities among drug dealers, kidnapping and attacks by gangs of thuggs especially in the night.

He disclosed that some of the illegal structures became a hidden place of many criminal’s who smuggled into the state from neighbouring States to papetrated their evil act mostly during the night time.

It could be recalled that the state Governor Bala Mohammed has vowed to restored the Bauchi master plan during 15th N/East Trade Fair against those who encorouged or trespassed by building illegal structures on either green areas or pedastrals walkway across every major streets in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the media parley gathered journalists from both electronic, print and social influences and is the first of its kind since the re-elections of the present administration into power in 2023.