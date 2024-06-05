BREAKING: Kaduna-bound Train Returns To Abuja Over Vandalised Track

8.4 C
N/West
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that a Kaduna-bound train with passengers from  Abuja, has been been redirected back to its take-off point in  Abuja from the Asham Railway Station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

NRC added that the tickets of the affected passengers will, however, remain valid for another journey within the next two weeks.

READ ALSO  Kaduna: Ensure Security Vehicles Gets To Terrorists Hide-Out- Group Urges Gov Sani

The Corporation also emphasised its unwavering commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency.

Despite this setback, NRC reassured the public that comprehensive measures were being implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Source: Leadership

