BREAKING: Kaduna-bound Train Returns To Abuja Over Vandalised Track

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that a Kaduna-bound train with passengers from Abuja, has been been redirected back to its take-off point in Abuja from the Asham Railway Station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.
NRC added that the tickets of the affected passengers will, however, remain valid for another journey within the next two weeks.
The Corporation also emphasised its unwavering commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency.
Despite this setback, NRC reassured the public that comprehensive measures were being implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future.
–
Source: Leadership