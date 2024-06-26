8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Sabotage? Fire guts Dangote Refinery [PREMIUM TIMES]

National
Sabotage? Fire guts Dangote Refinery [PREMIUM TIMES]
Sabotage? Fire guts Dangote Refinery [PREMIUM TIMES]

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A fire outbreak has occurred at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals company located at the Lekki free trade zone in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident occurred Wednesday morning.

The cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Confirming the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday afternoon, the company’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina, said a minor fire occurred at the company’s effluent treatment plant.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June. There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” he said.

READ ALSO  Judge, prosecuting lawyer distance selves from Nnamdi Kanu reconciliation plan

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel in January.

The first crude delivery was done on 12 December 2023, and the sixth cargo was delivered on 8 January.

The company made a further move towards the commencement of the production of refined petroleum products with the receipt of an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd).

In April, the company commenced supplying petroleum products to the local market.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Onitsha Building collapse: shocks as Govt approved plan, other requirements tendered as State panel begins sitting
Next article
Respect Zoning, Field the Right Candidate — APC Stalwart Advises Party Leadership Ahead Anambra Guber

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Shell reiterates commitment to Nigeria’s development, wins FRCN award

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports