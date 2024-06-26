Respect Zoning, Field the Right Candidate — APC Stalwart Advises Party Leadership Ahead Anambra Guber

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As time fast ticks for the highly-anticipated Anambra governorship election coming up next year, a stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Mr, Pope Amaefuna, has warned the party against fielding any candidate from any other zone, other than the Southern Zone of the State, as doing such may disrupt the existing zoning formula in the state.

Amaefuna stated this during an interview with journalists in Awka, during which he also revealed that the easiest way for APC to lose the state in 2025 is to field a candidate from any other senatorial zone, other than the South.

Recall that the incumbent Governor of the State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is currently serving his first term, is from Anambra South Senatorial Zone; while the immediate-past Governor, Chief Willie Obiano; and his predecessor, Mr. Peter Obi, who each served eight years are hail from Anambra North and Anambra Central Senatorial Zones respectively.

According to Amaefuna, the politics of Anambra State has enjoyed relative stability, equity and fairness, as a result of the adoption of the zoning principle.

He added that major political parties acknowledged the power rotation formula, as reflected in the choices of candidates they fielded in the past governorship elections in the state.

“In reality, APC can no longer afford to continue playing opposition politics in Anambra State and all hands must be on deck to ensure a power shift in the 2025 governorship election.

“Considering the disposition of the Anambra electorates, if the APC makes the mistake of failing to field a strong and popular candidate from the Anambra South, in favour of parading a candidate from any other zone, then it is safe to kiss the governorship aspirations of the party goodbye, as the move would truncate the remaining four years tenure of Anambra South.

“The implication is that a new candidate from any other zone might tentatively lay claims to an eight year tenure instead of four and that is the last thing any right thinking Anambra wants at this epoch,” he said.

The APC Chieftain further revealed that some people have been trying to champion the non adherence to the zoning in the state because they have an ulterior motive; but, however, emphasized that doing so may lead the Party to lose next year’s election.

His words: “Very importantly, the proponents and advocates of no zoning should be wary of what they preach, as they risk swallowing their own vomit.

“Considering the political culture of Anambra State today, any party that does not abide by the zoning formula adopted by stakeholders in rotation of the governorship seat of the state stands no chance of winning the forthcoming guber poll, and historical indices support this position.

“The Anambra State APC can only win the 2025 Anambra State governorship election if we can come together and unite to support a strong candidate from Anambra South who has the capacity, structures and personal grassroots’ following to match APGA at the polls.”

Continuing, he said: “The card-carrying saboteurs in APC who have preoccupied and positioned themselves on the negotiation table with APGA with the goal to sabotage the party in exchange for a few wads of dollar bills should be identified by the National Working Committee of APC, and punished accordingly.

“Any APC member who is currently crusading for no zoning has been compromised and commissioned to work against the Party, and such a character should be considered enemy of the Party who are actively working against the Party interests.”

“APC cannot continue to betray its own candidates. It is time to come together, cage the white elephant in the room and make a strong statement in 2025,” he concluded.