Rural Infrastructure: Gov. Yusuf lays foundation of 85km roads, bridge worth N21b in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has ignited hope in rural communities with the groundbreaking ceremony for an impressive 85km network of roads and a bridge valued at a staggering N21 billion.

In a statement by governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa these projects are poised to redefine rural landscapes and enhance the livelihoods of the populace.

The epicenter of this transformative initiative includes a 70km expanse from Bridge Madobi to Madobi town, spanning through Yako to Kafin Mai Yaki, culminating in Kiru, underscoring the commitment to bolster transportation infrastructure crucial for agricultural and economic growth in rural Kano.

Additionally, a second project featuring a 15km road and a 200-metre bridge from Madobi town to Kubarachi to Kura showcases the governor’s profound dedication to catalyzing progress across the semi-urban and rural areas.

In a ceremony graced by distinguished guests, including the eminent national leader and former NNPP presidential candidate, the Governor articulated a bold timeline, assuring completion of the projects within 18 and 24 months respectively.

Governor Yusuf’s vision aims not only to bridge urban-rural divides but also to cultivate sustainable economic pathways, thus curbing rural-urban migration and fostering prosperity in hinterlands.

During the event, former Kano state Governor Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso delivered a resounding endorsement of Governor Yusuf’s governance, applauding the electorate for choosing wisely in the previous elections.