8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Rural Infrastructure: Gov. Yusuf lays foundation of 85km roads, bridge worth N21b in Kano

N/West
Rural Infrastructure: Gov. Yusuf lays foundation of 85km roads, bridge worth N21b in Kano
Rural Infrastructure: Gov. Yusuf lays foundation of 85km roads, bridge worth N21b in Kano

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has ignited hope in rural communities with the groundbreaking ceremony for an impressive 85km network of roads and a bridge valued at a staggering N21 billion.
In a statement by governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa these projects are poised to redefine rural landscapes and enhance the livelihoods of the populace.
The epicenter of this transformative initiative includes a 70km expanse from Bridge Madobi to Madobi town, spanning through Yako to Kafin Mai Yaki, culminating in Kiru, underscoring the commitment to bolster transportation infrastructure crucial for agricultural and economic growth in rural Kano.
Additionally, a second project featuring a 15km road and a 200-metre bridge from Madobi town to Kubarachi to Kura showcases the governor’s profound dedication to catalyzing progress across the semi-urban and rural areas.
In a ceremony graced by distinguished guests, including the eminent national leader and former NNPP presidential candidate, the Governor articulated a bold timeline, assuring completion of the projects within 18 and 24 months respectively.
Governor Yusuf’s vision aims not only to bridge urban-rural divides but also to cultivate sustainable economic pathways, thus curbing rural-urban migration and fostering prosperity in hinterlands.
During the event, former Kano state Governor Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso delivered a resounding endorsement of Governor Yusuf’s governance, applauding the electorate for choosing wisely in the previous elections.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
FG, APC attempting to create new breed of Boko Haram insurgents in Kano, Kwankwaso raises alarm
Next article
Gov Abba Kabir Greets President Tinubu, Kwankwaso on Occasion of Eid-il-Fitr

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Kano Govt., Correspondents' Chapel Meet to Resolve Impasse

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports