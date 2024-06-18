Gov Abba Kabir Greets President Tinubu, Kwankwaso on Occasion of Eid-il-Fitr

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has felicitated with president Bola Ahmad Tinubu, on the celebration of Eid-il-Kabir festival.

Yusuf extended similar heartfelt joy to Presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano state Governor, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwakwaso and good people of the state.

A statement by spokesman of Governor Yusuf, and Director, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Sunday and made available to journalists disclosed.

The release, Gov. Yusuf described Eid- Kabir as unique festival ordained by Almighty for Muslims to sacrifice lamb in commemoration of obedience and faith as exemplified by revered Prophet Ibrahim.

According to the Governor, ” I use this occasion therefore to call on all of us to be our brothers keepers in the spirit of giving which defines the sallah season be examplified and share what Allahu SWT bless us with Muslim brothers and sisters across the state”

” I urge all good people of Kano State to conduct the sallah festivities peacefully and joyfully, and desist from any act that can be inimical to the maitainance of law and order “

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the state with excellent rainy season and bless farmers with very high yield in this year’s farming period affirming that arrangements have been made by the state government to support farmers with relevant inputs.

The governor reiterated the commitment to continue to make the state more prosperous, with very improved living condition , flourishing economy and opportunities for all hardworking citizens not only in Nigeria, but in the entire Africa.