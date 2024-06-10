Rivers State High Court affirms Wike’s Ally, Amaewhule, 26 Other Assembly Members

Delivering judgement in Port Harcourt earlier on Monday, Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the Rivers State High Court, held that the claimants failed to prove that Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers, had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Gbasam further held that membership of a party is only proven by being listed on the party’s register, or by membership card, adding that television ceremonies and or verbal statements, were not enough to show the same.

Interestingly, the PDP had filed a motion to be joined in the case, and was added as the fourth defendant.

Justice Gbasam further held that the Rivers state government is bound to obey all laws passed by the Assembly, as they are still members of the PDP hence, their names are still in the PDP’s membership register as provided by the party.

He further posited that the state government is bound by the laws made by the Assembly, as they are still members of the PDP, and as such, haven’t lost their seats.