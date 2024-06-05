Rescue of Traditional Rulers From The Grips Of Political Office Holders in Nigeria – By Akintayo Balogun Esq.

The uproar caused by the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Sir Ado Bayero and the reinstatement of the Sanusi Lamido Sanusi back to the throne as the 16th Emir of Kano has caused a series of discussions as to the propriety of the traditional stools in Nigeria within the whims and caprices of political office holders, particularly the governors of the 36 States in Nigeria through the various Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations, operating in the various states in Nigeria. This discourse is not centered on the pending suits in court regarding the removal of the monarch or around the various interim orders that followed the reinstatement and dethronement of the monarchs, but the rightness or otherwise of the dethronement/reinstatement of traditional leaders by State Governments.

Before the 18th century, traditional rulers in the areas that eventually became Nigeria held absolute sway over their domain with the assistance of their chief councils. These rulers, though without western education, were absolutely in charge. Their powers were not constitutional but cultural, derived from the ancestral and spiritual authorities of the kingdoms they ruled over. They collected taxes from their people, led their armies to war and defended their territories. They also administered their local dispute settlement structures and governed their domain. Upon the arrival of the colonialist, they introduced indirect rule in most of their colonies, operating through the traditional rulers. As the colonialist gained control over their colonies, the powers of the traditional rulers began to dwindle and even got worse after independence. With the placing of the structure and management of the traditional institution under State Governors, particularly within this democratic dispensation, Governors in Nigeria have been seen to wield enormous powers within the 4 or 8 years they spend in office. These powers cut across who and who holds any traditional title within their domain, in some cases, even local government Chairmen and councilors command more authority than traditional rulers. When a new traditional ruler is to be appointed, the staff of office emanates from the office of the Governor of the State. There are Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations, that are enacted by the State Houses of Assemblies of the various States in Nigeria, which enables the governors to wield decisive influence over these monarchs. More particularly as the governors are responsible for the remuneration of these monarchs.

Traditional rulers are meant to be custodians of the norms, culture and traditions of the community under their realms. They are the closest form of government to the people. However, traditional rulers have been restricted to ceremonial functions, attending of parties, attestations, settling minor communal disputes with no powers to make enforceable laws within their domain

Ordinarily, traditional stools in Nigeria are meant to last a life time. A person once given the staff of office ought to remain in that position till the end of his life. Unfortunately, the intervention of governors has led to a situation where a monarch is not guaranteed his office for the rest of his life. His term in office is determined by his relationship with his State governor. It is clearly evident in Nigeria that virtually all the monarchs dethroned in Nigeria were as a result of their fall out with their Governors, Military Heads of State or Administrators, and were along political lines and nothing more. Dethroning and total disrespect for traditional rulers has been a practice of both colonial masters and post-independence political leaders. Some post-independence incidences are as follows;

In 1963, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the then premier of northern Nigeria deposed the then Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, the father of the recently reinstated Sanusi Lamido, and banished him to Bauchi. In 1996, the Sultan, Dasuki was summoned to the office of the military administrator of Sokoto State, Yakubu Muazu, and he was told that he had been deposed as the Sultan. He was later flown to Yola and then driven to Jalingo where he was placed in exile. On the 4th of January 1999, the military administrator of Edo state, Navy Captain Anthony Onyearugbulem suspended the then Oba of Benin as chairman of Edo state council of traditional rulers for alleged partisanship – endorsing an APP governorship candidate. The deposing and banishing of the then Emir of Gwandu, Mustapha Jokolo in 1996 by the former governor of Kebbi State, Adámù Aliero, an action described by Justice Tunde Awotoye of the court of appeal, as contravening sections 6 and 7 of the chief appointment and deposition law of the state, because the governor neither made an inquiry into the allegation against the Emir nor consulted the Kebbi state’s council of chiefs before arriving at his decision to depose him. Former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State once threatened to arrest and banish the former chairman Imo state council of traditional rulers HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya if he continued to parade himself as a traditional ruler of Obinugwu community in Orlu LGA. On 9th day of March, 2020, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa State by the former Governor of Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for speaking truth to power. Anambra State Governor dethroned three traditional rulers and withdrew their certificate of recognition because they were among the 12 ruler that visited Abuja to see then President Buhari without the State Government’s approval. Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has dethroned 15 District heads over alleged insubordination, land racketeering, aiding insecurity and conversion of public properties. In 2023, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, deposed the Ohimege Igu, the paramount ruler of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, along with two other first-class chiefs and were also banished to Niger State. He further suspended His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the ONU-IFE in Omala Local Government, indefinitely allegedly for being absent at a campaign rally of the governor. The interference of the former governor of Oyo State, the late Governor Isiaka Ajimobi, when he crowned some high chiefs who were in the succession line of the Olubadanship thereby distorting the succession line to the Olubadan. In September 2023, there was an incidence where former military head of state and two-term democratic President, Olusegun Obasanjo, scolded the monarchs present at an event for breaching state protocol when they did not stand to greet the state governor, Seyi Makinde. A former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, called a traditional ruler ‘a small senseless boy’ to his face in 2020 at a meeting in the government house. The governor had asked the traditional rulers in attendance who had their staff of office to stand up, saying it is disrespectful for them not to carry it around. The monarch referred to as a senseless boy nodded in agreement with the assertion of the governor. However, in reaction, the governor verbally attacked him describing him as a young boy. He said: ‘I know him when I was in school, he was running around us, going on errands. Now he’s dressing like Usman Dan Fodio (founder of Sokoto caliphate). Then he begins to breach protocol. He thinks when he’s shaking his head like this, I’d be happy. That’s fake…that’s fake…’

These and many more are incidences where traditional rulers were deposed or suspended or experienced some very unpleasant situations and outright disrespect from the governors. These have reduced traditional rulers to mere errand boys of political office holders, whose tenure lasts just a few years. In less than 8 years, that political office holder will not be able to walk into the palace of the monarch at will. The trend is a bad one and the offices of these traditional leaders need to be more secured. Honour must be given to our traditional institution. The damage being done by these temporal politicians is alarming. Looking at the imbroglio in Kano State for example, without being a doomsday prophet, there might still be troubled days ahead if another political party comes into power in Kano State. Trouble started when the former Governor of Kano created 5 emirates out of the single Kano emirate and the following year, based on allegations of insubordination and lack of respect for authority, the governor deposed and banished the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as well as appointed Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano in his place. 4 years after, the new governor of Kano State, from a different political party, through the State House of Assembly, dissolved the 5 emirates and returned them into a single emirate. The governor then deposed Ado Bayero and reinstated Sanusi. The risk here is that if another political party comes into power with bais for the dethroned Emir, the deposed Emir might be returned to office and the circle continues. This ought not to be. The Constitution of Nigeria ought to have provisions that cater for the appointment, issuance of the staff of office, renumeration, management, deposition, discipline etc of traditional rulers in Nigeria and not leaving them at the mercy of politicians, particularly governors. An institution should be created under the Constitution that manages issues involving the appointment, suspension or dethronement of a monarch.

In conclusion, the office of the traditional monarchs in Nigeria should be accorded more respect than what is currently applicable. A traditional ruler should not be subjected to political rallies, political endorsement of any candidate, whims and caprices of governors or even the President. Where would the British prime minister say he derives from, the power to depose King Charles or any of his dukes or duchesses? It is inconceivable. Their royalties are held in high esteem. The same should apply to our traditional rulers. Nigeria requires a constitutional review that would rescue our traditional leaders from the whims and caprices of these temporal political office holders. In a visit in March 2022, to the Ovie of Uvwle Kingdom; His Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Sidesohe, former Vice President Osinbajo argued that traditional rulers were more in touch with the grassroots and ‘in view of this there is need for the National Assembly to give them constitutional roles.’ Monarchs have been making this demand for years, but have only received promises from the legislative arm. There is not a single mention or traditional rulers, Monarchs, Ezes, Obas, Emirs etc, in the entire 1999 Constitution as amended, yet these titles have been long been in existence before the advent of Constitutionalism in Nigeria.

We are hopeful that the National Assembly will rise to the occasion and restore the glorious days of our monarchs in Nigeria.

Akintayo Balogun Esq., LL.B (Hons), BL, LL.M, is a legal practitioner in private practice and based in Abuja, FCT. A prolific writer, public affairs analyst and commentator on national issues. akinson6@gmail.com.