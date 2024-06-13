NEMA hands over assorted grains to Bauchi gov’t for distribution to beneficiaries

:As Gov Bala promises judicious distribution

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday handed over assorted commodities to Bauchi state government for onward distribution to beneficiaries.

Receiving the commodities, Governor Bala Mohammed noted that the gesture exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the federal government in collaboration with state governments to cater for those in need and provide relief to the most vulnerable citizens.

Represented by the State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Wanka, the Governor extended his sincere appreciation to the Federal Government for the continued support and partnership with his administration to address the humanitarian needs of people.

“This collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring that essential commodities reach those who require assistance the most, especially in times of hardship. The provision of these assorted commodities to vulnerable individuals in our state is a testament to the compassion and solidarity that exists within our nation. It is a reminder that we are a united country, capable of coming together to support one another during challenging times.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone involved in making today’s event possible. Your dedication and commitment to serving humanity are truly commendable. Let us continue to strive for a better future for all, guided by the principles of unity, kindness, and empathy.”

On her part, the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, represented by the North East Zonal Director, Yakubu Sulaiman said the distribution of the assorted commodities followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the distribution of grains to Nigerians from the National Strategic Grains Reserve to vulnerable persons across country to reduce hunger.

The NEMA’s boss stressed the need for all hands to be in deck towards alleviating the suffering of citizens and create a more inclusive and compassionate society for all and acknowledged the collaborative efforts of both the Bauchi State Government and the Federal Government in ensuring the well-being of the people.