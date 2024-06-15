Police taking orders form unknown source against Kano-State government 

The Kano State Government has expressed concern over the actions of the State Police Commissioner, who has been accused of disobeying the directives of the Governor, particularly regarding the banning of Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

In a press conference held at the Africa House of the Government House, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, addressed the ongoing issues, stating, “I am compelled to address you once again on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor and the Government of Kano State over the unfortunate activities of some enemies of the State that are hell-bent on causing a breakdown of law and order in our State.”

A series of actions that have contributed to the current tension, including the recent passing and signing of the Kano State Emirate Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

“On May 23, 2024, the State House of Assembly passed the bill, which was promptly signed into law by the Governor after thorough consultations with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies.” The government stated.

The Attorney General who spoke on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf noted that despite the measures, certain individuals have been accused of attempting to destabilize the state.

“Some people are desperately scheming to unjustly penalize the people of Kano for keeping to the tradition of radical politics of voting with their conscience,” the statement read, referring to the repeal of the 2019 Emirates Law and the ensuing litigation.

The government also addressed the recent judgment by the Federal High Court No. 3 in Kano, which claimed that the former emir’s fundamental rights were infringed upon, including allegations of house arrest.

The Kano State Government disputed this, stating, “No one forced him into Gidan Nassarawa, belonging to the government of Kano State.

He went in there and stayed there on his own volition accompanied by security guards. Therefore, no one put him under house arrest.”

The government emphasized the Governor’s constitutional duty as the Chief Security Officer of the State to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“When the former emir came in accompanied by hoodlums clearly threatening the peace and orderliness of the State, the Governor was under a duty to act to ensure peace, and that was why he issued the arrest order,” it said, noting that the arrest was never actually carried out by security agencies.

Further concerns were raised about the Police Commissioner’s actions, particularly the unilateral decision to ban Eid-el-Kabir festivities without consulting the Governor or the State Security Council.

“How can anybody in his right senses ban Sallah festivities in Kano? And when did the State Governor cease to be the Chief Security Officer of the State that he will only see such a ban on social media?” the statement questioned, accusing the Commissioner of consistently disobeying legitimate instructions and hiding behind “orders from above.”

The government called on all well-meaning Nigerians and international friends of Nigeria to intervene and allow the people of Kano to live in peace. “Any attempt by anybody to undo that is an assault on democracy,” the statement concluded, urging the people of Kano to continue their legitimate activities peacefully and promising to keep them informed as events unfold.