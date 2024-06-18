Imo:  Uzodimma Donates 11 APCs, 32 Vehicles To Police To Tackle Unknown Gunmen

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has donated additional 32 operations vehicles and refurbished 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the state Police Command.

At a brief hand over of the vehicles on Sunday, Governor Uzodimma said the essence was to enable the operatives “continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the state.”

The Governor said that making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the police.

He said Government assembled all abandoned police vehicles in the Command that were littered all over the state and got them refurbished for further use by the police.

The Governor charged the police to deploy the repaired APCs and other vehicles to the field for operations.

Receiving the vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma said that the vehicles were originally procured by the Government and that the same government led by Governor Uzodimma undertook to rehabilitate them after they got bad.

Danjuma promised that the vehicles will be deployed for the purposes they are meant, noting that “the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will monitor their management and use, as the vehicles will definitely be used to ensure reduction in crime rate and criminality in Imo State.”