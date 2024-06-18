8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo:  Uzodimma Donates 11 APCs, 32 Vehicles To Police To Tackle Unknown Gunmen

S/East
Imo:  Uzodimma Donates 11 APCs, 32 Vehicles To Police To Tackle Unknown Gunmen
Governor Uzodimma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has donated additional 32 operations vehicles and refurbished 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the state Police Command.
At a brief hand over of the vehicles on Sunday, Governor Uzodimma said the essence was to enable the operatives “continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the state.”
The Governor said that making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the police.
He said Government assembled all abandoned police vehicles in the Command that were littered all over the state and got them refurbished for further use by the police.
The Governor charged the police to deploy the repaired APCs and other vehicles to the field for operations.
Receiving the vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma said that the vehicles were originally procured by the Government and that the same government led by Governor Uzodimma undertook to rehabilitate them after they got bad.
Danjuma promised that the vehicles will be deployed for the purposes they are meant, noting that “the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will monitor their management and use, as the vehicles will definitely be used to ensure reduction in crime rate and criminality in Imo State.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo People Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of G-7 Defection to APC
Next article
Tragedy As Lovers Die During Sex Romp In Ondo Community

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo: Police Raise Tactical Squad To Apprehend Killers Of Cops

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports