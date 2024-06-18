Imo People Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of G-7 Defection to APC

By Ebele Osemeke, Lead Express, Owerri

Today marks the one-year anniversary of a significant political shift in Imo State, where seven key members of the State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This pivotal moment, now referred to as the “June 18 Revolution,” has left an indelible mark on the state’s political landscape, leading to a peaceful and seamless election that saw the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The G-7 members – Nze Ray Emeaña, Sir Martins Ejiogu, Barr. Josiah Eze, Prince Collins Opurozor, Comrade Greg GOC Nwadike, Chief Mrs. Maria Mbakwe, and Barr. Chibuisi Obido – are hailed as heroes and patriots by many within Imo. Their decision to cross party lines is celebrated for its alignment with the Imo Charter Equity, a principle formulated by the Imo Council of Elders, which advocates for fairness and the continuation of Governor Uzodimma’s second term.

A survey of views within the state showed an outpouring of encomiums from the respondents on G-7 members for their boldness and determination to implement the provisions of the Imo Charter of Equity.

Dr. Adaobi Nwafor, a political analyst, commended the G-7 for their bold move. “Their defection to APC was a masterstroke that brought stability to our political environment. They prioritized the collective good over narrow partisan interests, which is rare in our political climate.”

Chief Uche Okoro, a community leader from Orlu, echoed these sentiments. “The G-7 members are truly patriots. Their decision ensured that the election was peaceful and reflective of the people’s will. Governor Uzodimma’s re-election has been beneficial for the state’s development.”

Mrs. Nkechi Anyanwu, a market trader in Owerri, expressed her support. “We are thankful for their decision. The peace we enjoyed during the election period is something we had not experienced in a long time. It allowed us to focus on our businesses without fear of violence.”

Prof. Chuka Okechukwu, an economist, linked the political stability brought by the G-7 to economic benefits. “Political stability is crucial for economic growth. Since the election, we’ve seen increased investments and development projects in Imo State, which can be attributed to the stable political climate the G-7 helped create.”

Mr. Emeka Ibe, a local business owner, noted the positive impact on his business. “With the peaceful elections, we have had a more predictable environment for business operations. This stability has been critical for our planning and growth.”

Barr. Ifeanyi Obi, a legal expert, highlighted the importance of the Imo Charter Equity. “The Charter is a guiding principle for fairness and justice in our state. The G-7’s decision to support Governor Uzodimma was in line with this principle, ensuring that all zones of the state are fairly represented and given a chance to lead.”

Mrs. Chioma Eze, a civil rights activist, praised the G-7 for upholding the Charter. “Their actions demonstrated a commitment to justice and equity, which are essential for our democracy. They should be celebrated for their courage and foresight.”

Engr. Emeka Nwosu, a youth leader, emphasized the need to build on the G-7’s legacy. “As we celebrate this anniversary, we must also look forward and continue to work towards a more united and equitable Imo State. The G-7 has set a high standard for political conduct.”

Ms. Joy Mbakwe, a student at Imo State University, shared her hopes for the future. “The G-7’s actions have shown us that change is possible. As young people, we are inspired to be more involved in politics and to advocate for fairness and justice.”

As Imo State marks the one-year anniversary of the G-7’s defection and the June 18 Revolution, the sentiments of gratitude and admiration from the people of Imo are palpable. The G-7 members are celebrated not only for their strategic political maneuvering but also for their commitment to justice, equity, and the betterment of the state. Their actions have not only influenced the course of the 2023 Imo Governorship election but have also set a precedent for future political conduct in the state.