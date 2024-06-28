8.4 C
New York
Friday, June 28, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi Poly Students Protest Against incessant Robberies, Rape

N/East
Bauchi Poly Students Protest Against incessant Robberies, Rape
Bauchi Poly Students Protest Against incessant Robberies, Rape

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Student’s of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi residing in Gwallameji, an off-campus community near the school, took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the alarming surge of armed robberies and rape cases in the area.

The students during the protest blocked the federal highway along Bauchi-Dass Road.

According to a press release by the Bauchi State Police Command, the protest was sparked by an incident where a group of hoodlums trespassed into student housing and robbed one Cletus Chomo, a 50-year-old resident of Sarauniya Lodge. The statement noted that Chomo was reportedly injured during the incident.

In response, a team of police officers from the ‘E’ Division and tactical units were quickly deployed to the area and managed to bring the situation under control.

READ ALSO  Bauchi gov bags NIPR award for excellence in service 

“It is important to clarify that one of the victims who was stabbed was promptly taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for medical attention and is currently responding to treatment, contrary to unsubstantiated reports suggesting otherwise,” the statement read.

The police urged parents and guardians to play a more active role in guiding their children and wards, warning that the command would not tolerate any attempts to disrupt public peace and safety in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Auwal Mohammed, has directed all relevant area commanders and divisional police officers to enhance security measures and apprehend anyone involved in criminal activities.

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed welcomes Nigeria Army’s efforts to modernize it's operations

The police reiterated their commitment to fighting crime and called on citizens to continue supporting their efforts by reporting any suspicious movements to the nearest police station.

The protest by the Gwallameji students highlights the growing concerns over the rise in criminal activities in the area, which have left many residents, particularly the student population, feeling increasingly vulnerable.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Oba Igweship: Ananti Assures Oba People of Peace, Youth Empowerment, Massive Infrastructures, Security Insurance, others 
Next article
Inadequate Fighting Equipment Worries Retiring Armoured Corps Generals In Bauchi 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Inadequate Fighting Equipment Worries Retiring Armoured Corps Generals In Bauchi 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports