Oba Igweship: Ananti Assures Oba People of Peace, Youth Empowerment, Massive Infrastructures, Security Insurance, others 

…As He Picks EzeOkpoko II form

By Uzo Ugwunze

One of the top contenders for the revered Igwe EzeOkpoko Throne, Chief Sir. Vincent Ananti ( Obataifeadi Aninepungwu Oba) has promised to promote peace, fight Insecurity, attract Medical Healthcare outreaches, float Scholarship schemes, ensure massive road infrastructure among other community developmental projects when he becomes the Traditional ruler of Oba.

Chief Ananti, with over 30 years experience in legal practice and Real Estate management practicing both in US and Nigeria made the promise as part of his manifesto when he came to the Oba Patriotic Union (OPU) Secretariat to pick the Igwe and EzeOkpoko II, Oba form recently at the Civic Center Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Ananti who came in the company of the Isu Welfare Association (IWA) executives and umu Isu Akanato with pomp and pageantry as the Igwe and EzeOkpoko candidate for Isu quarters said he was optimistic to emerge as the traditional ruler of Oba.

He has been in the race undaunted since 2021 wading through the storms of several controversies probably encouraged by the defunct Igweship selection/election committees at both the Quater’s and general Community levels.

Speaking during the occasion, Ananti promised to entrench peace as a beacon of progress and development, attract infrastructural development towards the construction of road network to link all parts of Oba town.

He said he would establish Land use rules and regulations for the development of Oba and set up Arbitrary Committee to resolve most of the land disputes that has turned Oba into a laughing stock in the various law courts.

Moreso, Ananti said that as part of Youth Empowerment, he would float scholarship schemes for youths who desire to get education but lack sponsors adding that he would set up Skill acquisition programs to ensure youths were gainfully employed. He also said that Youth organization must operate within the ambits of the law.

The legal luminary said that in the area of improving maximum performance in the Security sector, a Life Insurance scheme should be set up for the Vigilante officers to support them or their families in the case of serious injury or fatality.

“As Obataifedi, Light has come to Oba. I will ensure that all abandoned markets in Oba are opened and attract more banks for business transactions and to catch up with the urbanization Oba community has evolved into.I will ensure free medical outreaches.

“The OPU Headquarters and Igwe’s Cabinet as partners in progress with separate roles there will be re-establishment cum reinforcement of Umunna/Kindred as primary authority for settlement of disputes, Village meetings, Ichies and Chiefs to assume their roles properly as it would be illegal to involve police or other law enforcement agencies without first exhausting internal mechanisms of the town.

“Culture and Tradition like Ufiejioku/New Yam festival, Ufala muo, Nze na Ozo society would be reenergized as our cultural heritage. Age-group (Ogbo) would also be encouraged as a community organ of development.

“Infact, most critical challenges facing Oba today will be given immediate attention in first 100 days as the Igwe EzeOkpoko II. It is God that makes kings and not a Do or Die affair,” said Ananti.

Chief Ananti thanked the OPU executives led by Engr. Uzo Ejiofor, IWA executives led by Mr. Obiora Elosiuba (Ozogidigbam), the IWA electoral committee led by Barrister Azubuike Anyadiegwu.

Ananti also gave special thanks and recognition to fellow aspirants which include Chief Okwuduba Anyaora(Ijele Oba), Chief Obi Ufondu(Ochiagha) and Nze Onyeka Ibeagwa from Isu quarters who decided to bury all grudges after the IWA screenings and primary selection/election to rally around him as the sole candidate for Igwe and EzeOkpoko II candidate from Isu akanato quarter.

According to Barrister Ananti who has held several elective and political positions in service for Oba community and beyond, I am a founding member Oba Brothers Association serving as Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Secretary and Vice President.

“I was a member Land committee and later became Member Board of Trustees for IWA Lagos branch. I also served as Member Land Committee which purchased plots of land for OPU Lagos, Secretary General and later became President OPU Lagos branch where I introduced Health talk and Medical Health check and eventually laid foundation stone for Obi Oba(OPU hall) Lagos and built it up to lintel level before I handed over and became a patron.

These positions are different from the various positions I held outside Oba community among Igbos and people of different clans both in Nigeria and in Diaspora. I am very accessible yet resolute, I am very passionate about things concerning Oba community, I have the connections and experience to transform Oba community to a glorious, liveable, peaceful and prosperous community that is progressive if given the opportunity to become the Igwe EzeOkpoko II of Oba, Ananti said.

However, President General, Engr. Uzo Ejiofor after acknowledging that Chief Barr. Vincent Ananti has comported himself over the years on the journey to the throne maintained that Oba people will neither fight nor kill because of Igweship tussle or the quest for a new Traditional ruler.