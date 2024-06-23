Anambra House Committee on PWR Scores Soludo High on Water Infrastructure, Hails Commissioner Chukwuemeka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been lauded and rated high as one of the very few in the country who have shown special understanding of the importance of water infrastructure in the life and well-being of every society.

The Members, House Committee on Power and Water Resources in the Anambra State House of Assembly, gave the commendation over the weekend when they were led by the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, on a facility tour and inspection round the newly-resuscitated Greater Awka Water Scheme, in Aroma, Awka, the capital city of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the Committee and Member representing Ihiala II Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwuebuka Iloh, praised Governor Soludo for his unwavering dedication to revitalizing the water infrastructure that had been neglected for over 16 years. He noted that the Governor’s efforts are nothing short of crystal evidence and attestations to his commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Anambra State.

According to Hon. Iloh, Governor Soludo’s vision and proactive measures in reviving the Greater Awka Water Scheme demonstrate his exceptional understanding of the critical role that water infrastructure plays in societal development. He further noted that the project is not just about providing water, but also more about ensuring and promoting good health, sanitation, and overall well-being of the people.

While expressing satisfaction with the current status of the project and commending the Governor’s general achievements so far on the water and power sectors of the state in just two years, the House Committee members also lauded the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, for the tireless efforts of his ministry in driving the projects to fruition; adding that his hands-on approach and dedication have been very pivotal in bringing the vital infrastructures back to life.

They further tasked the contractors to continue adhering strictly to the contract specifications, while also reiterating their commitment and readiness to continue monitoring and performing their oversight function on the project and other similar projects in different parts of the State, to ensure they meet all the required standards and effectively serve the people.

Earlier speaking, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who toured the Committee Members round the facility, also gave an overview of the project, explaining that the resuscitation works are currently ongoing at almost all the water schemes across the state.

He noted that the installation of solar farms as an alternative source of power supply in all the water facilities would help ensure steady water supply to the people.

According to him, the Greater Awka Water Scheme is a flagship project under Governor Soludo’s administration, aimed at providing clean and potable water to the residents of Awka and its environs; even as he also reiterated Governor Soludo’s commitment to ensuring that every household in the State has access to reliable and potable water supply —a vision, he said, the the solar installations will play a crucial role in its accomplishment.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka also attested that the Governor has shown exemplary leadership and dedication to improving the state’s general infrastructure, with special attention to water and power sectors, which, he said, are all clear indications of the Governor’s desire to enhance the quality of life for the people and generally make the state a livable and prosperous homeland, as envisioned by his administration.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that, while Governor Soludo’s massive resuscitation and expansion of the Greater Awka Water Scheme, Otuocha Water Scheme, and other moribund urban and semi-urban water schemes (after 16 years of neglect) have significantly begun to enhance potable water supply to the residents of the State; the Soludo Administration (fondly called the Solution Government) has also completed the resuscitation and rehabilitation of over 68 rural water schemes, over 15 small-town water schemes, and over 98 hand-pumped and solar motorized boreholes in different parts of the state; even as some communities in the State have just recently begun to witness the arrival of their first-ever pipe-borne water (as is the case with Olumbanasa in Anambra West Local Government Area of the State), among other achievements of the Governor in the water sector of the State.

More photos from the facility tours at the Greater Awka Water Scheme, led by Commissioner Chukwuemeka:

Photo credits: Oraegbuna Pajimo